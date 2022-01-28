16 simple low-calorie food swaps that helped me lose 35 pounds and keep it off

Losing weight requires eating in a calorie deficit, which means consuming less energy than you burn through your daily life and exercise.

Losing fat doesn’t require cutting out any specific foods, it’s about managing your overall food intake.

Experts don’t recommend restricting your diet either by eating too little or cutting out your favorite foods altogether.

“It is important that you don’t drastically drop your calories too low so you can sustain this while feeling energetic and remaining healthy with a strong immune system,” personal trainer Hayley Madigan previously told Insider.

Fat loss coach Jordan Syatt previously told Insider he suggests aiming for 2-6 lbs a month.

When I want to lose weight, I make simple food swaps that help me reduce my calories while still keeping me satisfied.