16 simple low-calorie food swaps that helped me lose 35 pounds and keep it off

- Losing weight requires being in a calorie deficit, whether you count calories or not.
- When I lost 35 pounds (16kg) three years ago, I made simple adjustments to how I ate that didn’t leave me feeling deprived.
- Try swapping pork sausages for turkey or crisps for salted popcorn.
Losing fat doesn’t require cutting out any specific foods, it’s about managing your overall food intake.
Experts don’t recommend restricting your diet either by eating too little or cutting out your favorite foods altogether.
“It is important that you don’t drastically drop your calories too low so you can sustain this while feeling energetic and remaining healthy with a strong immune system,” personal trainer Hayley Madigan previously told Insider.
Fat loss coach Jordan Syatt previously told Insider he suggests aiming for 2-6 lbs a month.
When I want to lose weight, I make simple food swaps that help me reduce my calories while still keeping me satisfied.
Some people recommend swapping out bread for rice cakes, but I personally find rice cakes not very tasty, and thinner slices of bread are more satisfying to me.
It doesn’t have the same texture as regular peanut butter, and so it isn’t quite as delicious to me. But it’s a swap I make sometimes because I still enjoy powdered peanut butter, and the choice aligns with my goals.
Normal peanut butter is around 188 cals per 2 tsp serving, but powdered, however, is about 60 calories for the same amount.
Turkey bacon instead of pork bacon is a swap I’m happy to make as I enjoy both equally, and a slice of turkey bacon is 34 calories each, compared to 50-70 for an average slice of bacon.
3 tbsp or 45g of egg whites is 22 calories, equivalent to one medium egg which is about 70 calories.
When I want an alcoholic drink, opting for gin and slimline tonic keeps the calories down (and is also delicious, in my opinion).
A 17g individual bag of salted popcorn is around 84 calories, compared to 123 calories for a 25g individual packet of salted chips. Popcorn is a high volume, light food, so a portion is typically lighter in weight for the same size.
One of the simplest ways to reduce calories is to choose smaller portions — a small tub of popcorn rather than a large, for example.
“One thing that can be done is to try and half portion sizes of these particular items that you have labeled as ‘guilty pleasures,'” registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert previously told Insider. “Of course, there’s no reason to feel guilty, but instead of having three scoops of ice cream, have two, instead of having a whole dessert, share half with a partner.”
Dried fruit is a lot smaller than fresh, so it’s easier to eat more. The higher water content of fresh fruit makes it more filling.
15ml of sunflower oil is 124 calories, so you can make your meals lighter by using less or low calorie cooking sprays instead.
2% fat ground turkey breast is about 136 calories per 100g, meanwhile 20% fat ground beef is 273 calories for the same quantity.
Losing weight doesn’t mean never having Ben & Jerry’s, it might just mean having it a bit less often, or in smaller quantities. And lower calorie alternatives can help you hit your goals without feeling deprived.