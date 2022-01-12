7 low-calorie dinners that helped me lose fat and build muscle, dietitian approved

1. Feta frittata

I love frittatas and always mix up the fillings based on what I have. A go-to combination is cooked sweet potatoes, sweetcorn, zucchini, red onion, and feta, and sometimes I add egg whites to my whole eggs for a protein boost.

All you have to do is cook your fillings in a large frying pan on a medium heat (or add pre-cooked ingredients to heat up). Whisk your eggs with seasoning then pour into the pan and top with feta. Cook for about five minutes on the stove before transferring to the oven for about 15 minutes until cooked through and golden on top.

Dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine said: “Frittatas are a great choice for a satiating but low- calorie dinner (depending what you put in it of course). They’re perfect for using up leftover veg and they’re high in protein too, which is key to prioritize when losing weight as it will help to keep you feeling fuller for longer. Bulking out this recipe with lots of non-starchy vegetables and a handful of potatoes will add extra fiber too as well as 1-2 of your 5-a-day.”