16 Low-Budget Movies That Became Huge Hits

Budget: $US7,000

Gross Domestic: $US2 million

For a movie that was never meant for U.S. audiences, Robert Rodriguez's first movie, the Spanish-language El Mariachi, made a big splash in Hollywood. While the movie's box office take isn't nearly as impressive as some of the movies on this list, it might have the smallest budget. That budget was so tight, Rodriguez has said every shot had to be well-rehearsed so he could get it on film the first time. He couldn't afford second takes. It launched the filmmaker's career, leading to his big break with Desperado, which made stars out of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.