This OKCupid-Meets-Airbnb Startup Wants You To Be On Its Reality Show

Have you dreamed of being on a reality dating show? Well now is your chance.

A new dating startup that’s sort of like an OKCupid meets Airbnb is now accepting applications for its upcoming reality show.

The startup — called LoveRoom — launched this past November as a room-sharing site that will help you find your soulmate. It works like any regular matchmaking site, except when you get paired with another user, you will then spend the night together in a shared living setup.

The site explains that “LoveRoom offers the best of a room-sharing site coupled with elements of a dating service to provide a new and intimate way for single people to meet.”

Now, possibly to get some more attention (the site claims thousands are already using the platform), LoveRoom is partnering with “a major television production company” to create a reality show.

We are seeking sexy singles who have either tried LoveRoom OR are ready for a LoveRoom experience! If you are looking for love – or maybe just a hook up – in your city, and have a fun, dynamic personality, we want to hear from you!

If that sounds like something up your alley, you can sign up here.

For the rest of us, we can wait with bated breath for the insanity that is sure to occur on national TV, should this LoveRoom show actually come to fruition.

