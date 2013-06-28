Startup Loverly Has A Brand New Search Feature For People Planning Weddings That It Says Has Never Been Done Before

Bridal search and commerce engine Loverly just released a new search feature that has supposedly never been seen before in the wedding industry.



Brides can now search by colour, category, and keyword search. So you could search, for example, “mint + decor + vintage.” Loverly also added a new “Shuffle” button for a more serendipitous experience.

Loverly is like a highly-curated, searchable Pinterest for weddings. It scours the web’s best wedding blogs to offer a searchable database for wedding inspiration. Today, Loverly features about 200,000 products from 1,800 vendors including Nordstrom and J. Crew.

Since launching 16 months ago, Loverly has grown to 2.6 million members. On average, its users spend 12 minutes on the site each visit and view over 40 million images on the site per month.

Check out an image of the new search feature below.

