A wedding inspiration startup for millennial brides is launching its own line of dresses and flower arrangements

Loverly Loverly founder and CEO Kellee Khalil.

Loverly, a wedding inspiration startup for millennial brides, is diving into e-commerce with the launch of “The Loverly Collection,” which offers an assortment of curated and branded wedding products including bridesmaids dresses, floral arrangements, and vintage wedding decor, the company announced Thursday.

Loverly, which turns three on Valentine’s Day, got its start as a highly curated, searchable Pinterest for weddings.

By mining its proprietary search data, Loverly founder and CEO Kellee Khalil tells Business Insider the company was able to know exactly what its brides wanted and didn’t want.

“We have real-time insights into what’s trending in bridal,” Khalil says.

From there, Loverly used that data to collaborate with designers and create a curated line of e-commerce wedding products, which will be sold exclusively on Loverly’s website. Its first foray into e-commerce is a partnership with Anthropologie seller Eva Franco, who is designing a line of bridesmaid dresses and little white dresses for the startup.

Franco’s line of clothing for Loverly was designed with popular searches in mind — for example, Khalil says Loverly’s users have been looking for colours like sage, blush, and navy and styles of clothing including bridal pantsuits and crop tops, so Franco’s collection will reflect that.

Franco’s line will retail starting at $US178 and will be sold on the startup’s website starting Thursday.

Loverly is also partnering with H.Bloom, a luxury flower service; popular Etsy seller Morgann Hill, who curates and sells vintage wedding decor; and Wedding Paper Divas, an online stationery company.

“In our mission to make wedding planning easier and more fun, Loverly has become a recognised and beloved brand that brides trust,” Khalil says.

“As a search and discovery platform, we gain valuable insights into not only what our users are searching for but also what they aren’t finding. The Loverly Collection taps that insightful data while leveraging our brand affinity to create wedding must-haves today’s millennial brides and bridesmaids have been waiting for.”

The company says in the last quarter of 2014, it saw a 400% gain in online reach year-over-year. Loverly raised a $US3.5 million round of Series A funding in November 2014 from Great Oaks Venture Capital, 645 Ventures, SoftBank Capital, Montage Ventures, Female Founders Fund, and angel investors including Joanne Wilson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.