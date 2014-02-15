Here's Proof People Might Not Actually 'Like' Your Instagram Photo

There’s a weird new app that launched today called Lovematically.

The concept is simple, yet somewhat strange. Lovematically automatically likes up to 150 photos from every person you’re following on Instagram.

“It’s our generation’s crack cocaine,” Fuelled CEO and Lovematically creator Rameet Chawla writes on Lovematically. “People are addicted. We experience withdrawals. We are so driven by this drug, getting just one hit elicits truly peculiar reactions. I’m talking about ‘likes.'”

In the event that you don’t want to automatically like photos from your boss or your ex-lover, you can deselect people from your feed.

I’ve been using it the last couple of days or so, and it’s already resulted in some awkward moments (see on right).

On the flip side, I’ve been accumulating a lot more followers on Instagram, for better or for worse.

That’s because when Lovematically likes a photo for you, your username is the first one to like it, which ultimately increases your visibility.

Given that Lovematically clearly violates Instagram’s terms of services, it will likely get shut down soon.

Lovematically is currently open to up to 5,000 people, but spots are filling up quickly.

So be sure to head on over to Lovematically soon, before Instagram shuts it down or before spots fill up. There are 502 accounts left at the time of publication.

Check it out below.

