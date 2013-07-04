Amanda Seyfried Is A Legendary Porn Star In The First Trailer For 'Lovelace'

Amanda Seyfried has come a long way from her soap opera days.



Since her role in last year’s “Les Misérables,” Seyfried takes on her most adult role yet in the story of porn star Linda Lovelace.

Lovelace of course went on to become the first legendary porn star for her work in 1972’s erotic “Deep Throat.”

The film comes from directors Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman and also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Juno Temple (“The Dark Knight Rises”), Sharon Stone, Chris Noth, and James Franco as a young Hugh Hefner.

Lindsay Lohan was originally set for the role of the famous redhead but was reportedly fired. Lohan later fired back saying she quit the biopic.

“Lovelace” comes to theatres August 9.

Here’s the suggestive poster for the film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.