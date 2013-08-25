The NSA Has A Word For When Analysts Abuse Their Power To Spy On A Love Interest

Here’s just another fascinating/disturbing fact about the NSA.

From time to time, employees have been known to abuse their power and spy on lovers, according to Siobhan Gorman at WSJ.

The practice isn’t frequent — one official estimated a handful of cases in the last decade — but it’s common enough to garner its own spycraft label: LOVEINT. … The LOVEINT violations involved overseas communications, officials said, such as spying on a partner or spouse. In each instance, the employee was punished either with an administrative action or termination.

Check out the whole story.

