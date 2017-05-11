The first dating app to use Twitter feeds to attract matches has just launched in London

Loveflutter With the app’s ‘venue discovery’ features, singletons are encouraged to meet soon after matching.

Dating app Loveflutter is the first to team up with Twitter to display users’ tweets on their profiles in an effort to attract love interests.

The app, which launched in London on Wednesday, allows users to log in via Twitter, add recent tweets to their profile, and browse the Twitter feeds of potential matches — “Because on a date in real life, looks matter, but what you say counts,” the tagline reads.

The app allows users to anonymously swiping to “like” or “pass” on profiles, then matches them with mutual “likes.”

Loveflutter teamed up with Toronto-based language scientists Receptiviti AI to analyse what tweets can reveal about a person’s personality.

Professor James Pennebaker of the University of Texas, co-founder of Receptiviti AI, said: “The frequency of certain words in tweets, such as pronouns, can reveal a person’s emotional, social and thinking style. Each entry is like a fingerprint.”

Because of this, incorporating Twitter helps to show “the real, unfiltered you and the opposite of a polished Instagram feed other dating apps rely upon,” according to the app.

“By reaching out to Twitter’s 320 million users, arguably half of whom are single, we want to turn ubiquitous flirting on Twitter into something real,” the company added. “With anonymous swiping to ‘Like’ or ‘Pass’ on profiles, we’ve created a new private place to declare interest in your Twitter crush without necessary public (and often cryptic!) displays of affection on Twitter.”

In addition to latest tweets, profiles on the app show a 140 character fact, six photos, and display information such as work, education, and political beliefs, plus any common friends and interests.

With the app’s “venue discovery” features, singletons are encouraged to meet soon after matching. It also offers Twitter users a new platform to meet people nearby.

In order to display your 10 most recent tweets on your profile, users can either sign in with Twitter or tap “Connect with Twitter” in the app’s settings, while non-Twitter users can log in via Facebook or email to scroll through tweets of potential matches.

The app doesn’t show your Twitter handle or full name, and users with private accounts can opt to allow potential matches to read their tweets without affecting their status outside of Loveflutter.

Watch the promotional video below, which also shows how to use the app.

