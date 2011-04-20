Check Out LoveFilm, The "Netflix Of Europe" That Amazon Bought For More Than $300 Million (PHOTO TOUR)

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Amazon bought U.K.-based LoveFilm — the “Netflix of Europe,” which it already had a big stake in — earlier this year, for reportedly more than $300 million.So when we visited London tech companies earlier this year, LoveFilm HQ was one of our first stops.



The company, which streams movies in the U.K., Germany, and Scandinavia, is approaching 200 employees, and has more than 1.6 million subscribers.

It also announced a new deal this morning with Disney, which will allow LoveFilm subscribers to stream more than 50 Disney films as part of their subscription — something Netflix subscribers can’t do. (Disney movies on Netflix are currently available through Netflix’s relationship with Starz.) It will also stream newer Disney movies on a pay-per-view basis, a feature that Netflix doesn’t offer.

