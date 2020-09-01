A complete guide to every song featured on 'Lovecraft Country'

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Wunmi Mosaku and Jurnee Smollett on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” is set in the 1950s, and music features prominently in the new series.

The show focuses on a young man named Atticus (Jonathan Majors), or “Tic” for short, as he searches for clues about his ancestry.

In the first episode alone, classics from BB King and Etta James are featured, as well as more recent songs from artists like Tierra Whack.

Most of the diegetic music is from the time period, but later episodes include songs from modern artists in the soundtrack.

Here’s a guide to all of the songs and covers on “Lovecraft Country.”

Music features prominently in HBO’s new series “Lovecraft Country.” The show focuses on a young man named Atticus, or “Tic” (Jonathan Majors), as he searches for answers about his ancestry and missing father.

Even though the show is set in the 1950s, it includes a wide variety of artists in the soundtrack.

And while the diegetic music (the music heard by characters in the show) is period-appropriate, later episodes feature more recent artists during pivotal scenes.

There are also quite a few covers performed in the show, mostly by Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku), a blues singer who’s the sister of Tic’s friend Leticia “Leti” Lewis (Jurnee Smollett).

Here’s an episode-by-episode guide to all of the music featured on “Lovecraft Country.”

Note: This guide will be updated weekly to include new music from each episode as they are released.

“Sh-boom (Life Could Be a Dream)” plays in the opening scene of the show.

HBO Tic travels to Chicago in the first scene of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

The 1954 hit plays as Tic travels to Chicago by bus, after receiving word that his father Montrose is missing. Since the show is set before the passage of the Civil Rights Act, Tic and the lone other Black passenger are forced to sit at the back.

“Sh-boom” was originally written and recorded by Black doo-wop group The Chords, but later covered by a white group called the Crew Cuts, which is the version heard in this scene.

Later in the episode, “Sh-boom” is derided by Ruby, who calls it “‘Sh-boom,’ sh-boring” during her set at the block party.

Etta James’ classic “I Just Want to Make Love to You” plays as Uncle George snuggles with Hippolyta in bed.

HBO Aunjanue Ellis and Courtney B. Vance on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

As the song’s title suggests, things between Uncle George and Hippolyta quickly turn steamy during this scene – much to the chagrin of their daughter Diana (Jada Harris).

As Tic walks through the neighbourhood, “Clones” by Tierra Whack plays.

HBO Jonathan Majors on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

During his walk, Tic sees a white policeman shutting off an open fire hydrant despite the groups of kids playing, and also has an encounter with an Army recruiter, who he seems to know.

During the block party later that night, Ruby covers “I Want a Tall Skinny Papa” by Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Ruby is a talented singer and guitarist who performs in several other episodes. Her cover of Tharpe’s song is a hit with block party attendees in this scene.

Leti first reunites with Ruby onstage, where they sing “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” together.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Wunmi Mosaku and Jurnee Smollett on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

The sisters’ duet of the 1955 hit brings down the house during the block party, and it’s revealed that Leti and Ruby hadn’t sung together in a long time.

“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” was originally performed by R&B singer Big Maybelle, but was also covered by Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard in later years.

Tic returns to his father’s empty apartment, and plays Sarah Vaughan’s “September Song” on the phonograph.

HBO Montrose’s apartment contains several clues about his whereabouts.

As he looks around his father’s apartment, Tic finds several clues about his whereabouts, including a copy of the book “The Count of Monte Cristo,” as well as a family photograph.

Driving into Simmonsville, Leti, Tic, and Uncle George listen to BB King’s “You Upset Me Baby” on the radio.

HBO Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett, and Jonathan Majors on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

In the previous scene, Leti told Uncle George and Tic that since she wasn’t allowed to drive, she was going to pick the radio station.

As the group drives down Simmonsville’s main street, Leti dances to the BB King song in the backseat. But Tic quickly realises that Simmonsville isn’t as welcoming as they hoped.

The theme song to “The Jeffersons” plays in the first moments of episode two.

HBO Jurnee Smollett on episode two of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

As Leti and Uncle George freshen up in the mansion, they’re stunned and excited by the clothes, books, and sumptuous decor that’s made available to them.

Tic, however, is more suspicious of the mansion’s gifts, and quickly brings Leti and Uncle George back to reality.

As Tic, Leti, and Uncle George walk through the village, a cover of “Bad Moon Rising” plays.

HBO Jurnee Smollett and Courtney B. Vance on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

The group is eager to find Montrose and escape from Ardham, but they soon find that the villagers aren’t as welcome as they might have hoped.

“The End” by Earl Grant plays as Uncle George dances with an apparition of Tic’s mother, Dora.

HBO Uncle George shares a sweet moment with Dora on episode two of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

In one of the episode’s more stressful scenes, Tic, Leti, and Uncle George are trapped in their rooms while various apparitions appear to them.

Tic encounters a mysterious Asian woman in his room, who tries to kill him before he bludgeons her to death, while Leti is seduced by a spectral version of “Tic” with a poisonous snake for a penis.

Uncle George’s experience is a bit more pleasant – he sees an apparition of Tic’s mother, Dora, who’s revealed to be his long lost love. The two slow dance to Grant’s 1958 hit, even though George knows she’s not real.

It’s later revealed that the apparitions were conjured up for entertainment for the visiting Sons of Adam, who revel in watching the group during their magical encounters.

Nina Simone’s “Blackbird” plays as Tic, Leti, and Uncle George try to break Montrose out of his cell.

HBO Courtney B. Vance and Jonathan Majors on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Following their disastrous experiences in the mansion, the group heads down to the village to find Montrose.

After subduing his jailer, they uncover a hidden cell – only to discover that Montrose himself has already fled through a tunnel.

They reunite outside of the dungeon as Montrose breaks through the dirt.

“Killing Strangers” by Marilyn Manson plays as the group tries to flee Ardham.

HBO Tic, Leti, and Uncle George are prevented from escaping on episode two of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

A mysterious, magical barricade causes the group to crash their car shortly before escaping Ardham, and they’re quickly apprehended by Samuel and Christina.

In the struggle, Leti is shot and killed, and Uncle George is seriously wounded as well.

During Samuel’s attempt to open a portal to the Garden of Eden, Gil Scott-Heron’s poem “Whitey on the Moon” plays.

HBO Jonathan Majors as Tic on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Samuel has made Tic an unwilling participant in his spell, but after seeing a vision of his ancestor, Tic stops the magic – causing the home to collapse, and killing Samuel and the other Sons of Adam.

The 1970 spoken-word track also gives its name to the title of the episode.

Leon Bridges’ “River plays during the final minutes of episode two.

HBO Jurnee Smollett on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Tic manages to escape from the crumbling home at the end of the episode, and finds Leti (who’s been brought back to life) outside. She points him to the car, and it’s revealed that Uncle George died from his wounds.

Montrose, Tic, and Leti all pay their respects to Uncle George during the last few moments of the episode.

“Window” by the Album Leaf plays in the first moments of episode three.

HBO Jurnee Smollett on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Leti becomes teary-eyed at a church service while this electronic track plays.

As Hippolyta tears out pages of “Dracula,” “Ain’t That a Shame” by Fats Domino plays.

HBO Aunjanue Ellis on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

As they’re making breakfast in the kitchen, Tic and Dee sing along to the 1955 hit.

Montrose puts on “Ständchen” by Marian Anderson and Franz Rupp during his discussion with Tic.

HBO Jonathan Majors on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

The German song plays as the two discuss Uncle George’s death, and whether or not they should tell Hippolyta the truth.

As Leti and her friends move in to the Winthrop house, “God’s Been Good to Me” by the Mighty Walker Brothers plays.

HBO The Winthrop house features prominently in the third episode of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Leti and her new roommates soon discover that the house has lots of hidden secrets.

Ruby sings “Boogie at Midnight” by Roy Brown during the housewarming party.

HBO Wunmi Mosaku on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Hippolyta, Diana, and Tic all attend Leti’s housewarming party.

As the kids play with a Ouija board in the basement, “Good Rockin’ Daddy” by Etta James plays.

HBO Diana receives a hurtful message while playing with a Ouija board.

The kids seemingly connect with a spirit, who tells them “George is dead” – causing Diana to leave the game.

Tic watches Leti dance with another man as Ruby sings “Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby.”

HBO Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

The song is fitting for Tic and Leti’s on-again, off-again relationship.

And “I Don’t Hurt Anymore” by Dinah Washington plays during their bathroom tryst.

HBO Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

While a ghost watches silently from a corner, Tic and Leti consummate their relationship.

“Take It Back” by Dorinda Clark-Cole plays as Leti walks outside to smash some car windows.

HBO Jurnee Smollett on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

In the midst of the party, a burning cross is planted in the front yard of Leti’s house – causing her, Tic, and a small group to storm outside.

Leti smashes windows and removes bricks from the steering wheels of cars parked on her street, finally quieting their constant honking.

During the exorcism in the basement, “Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down” by Shirley Caesar plays.

HBO Episode three of ‘Lovecraft Country’ features a very haunted house.

With the help of some spirits, Leti successfully banishes the vengeful, racist ghost of Hiram Epstein from the house.

