'Lovecraft Country' is packed with historical references and hidden clues. Here's a guide to the ones you may have missed.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Tic (Jonathan Majors) reads a sci-fi novel and carries an Army duffel in the first scene of the show.

“Lovecraft Country,” HBO’s new sci-fi series, takes place in the 1950s, and is packed with historical references to the time period.

As Black Americans, the show’s main characters experience racism at every turn, from segregated buses to the dangers of “sundown towns.”

There are also several clues throughout the show that point towards major plot revelations down the line.

Here’s a guide to details and historical references on “Lovecraft Country” that you might have missed.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Lovecraft Country.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

HBO’s new show “Lovecraft Country” takes place in the 1950s, and is packed with historical references and hidden clues to future plot revelations.

The series focuses on Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Jonathan Majors), a young Korean war veteran who’s desperate to find his father and learn more about his mysterious ancestry. Joining Tic on his journey for answers is his father’s brother, Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), and Tic’s childhood friend Leticia “Leti” Lewis (Jurnee Smollett).

As the group travels through the Jim Crow south on their way to find Tic’s missing father, they experience racism at nearly every turn, from segregated movie theatres to the terrors of “sundown towns.”

And hints about Tic’s ancestry, as well as the whereabouts of his father, are hidden in books and soundtrack selections throughout the first episode, too.

Here’s a guide to all of the details and references you might have missed on “Lovecraft Country.”

The first scene features dialogue from the 1950 film “The Jackie Robinson Story.”

HBO ‘Lovecraft Country’ opens with a fantastical battle sequence.

In the show’s first scene, Tic struggles to defend a mysterious Martian princess from a monster that appears to be Cthulhu, one of HP Lovecraft’s most famous monsters.

Before Tic can intervene, however, Jackie Robinson shows up and smashes Cthulhu to a pulp, soundtracked by narration from the 1950 biographical film “The Jackie Robinson Story.”

The scene is quickly revealed to be a dream, conjured by Tic who fell asleep on a bus. Still, the dialogue from “The Jackie Robinson Story” is pretty relevant to the events that are about to unfold.

The book Tic reads in the first scene is a real life sci-fi novel written by Edgar Rice Burroughs.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Jonathan Majors plays Tic on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

After the bus he’s travelling on breaks down, Tic departs, along with the other riders, and decides to read to pass the time.

Later, while talking to a fellow passenger, he reveals that the book he’s reading is a (real-life) sci-fi novel called “The Princess of Mars.”

First published in 1912, the novel focuses on a former Confederate soldier named John Carter as he’s mysteriously transported to Mars, and falls in with a group of Martian warriors.

The character’s past as a Confederate soldier draws some criticism from his fellow passenger when Tic explains the plot – foreshadowing the conflicts that will occur because of Tic’s love of science fiction later on.

This scene also includes a major hint about Tic’s past, since he’s carrying a U.S. Army duffel bag and is later revealed to be a veteran of the Korean war.

Signs of institutional racism are everywhere in the first episode.

HBO Racism is prevalent in ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Set in the 1950s, the series doesn’t shy away from showing the real-life racism Black Americans faced during that time period.

In the first scene, Tic and the lone other Black bus rider are shown to be seated at the back of the bus (the “coloured” section), which later breaks down. They’re even refused a ride into town because of their race.

Even though segregated buses were determined to be unconstitutional in 1946 (thanks to a Supreme Court ruling), Southern states frequently ignored the decision and were mostly unchallenged by the federal government.

In 1961, a group of civil rights activists called the Freedom Riders rode buses across state lines to protest this lack of enforcement, usually leading to jail time and violent attacks by white supremacists.

Eventually, the ban on segregated buses was enforced, thanks to the efforts of the Freedom Riders and other activists.

Numerous other signs of racism are prevalent in the first episode as well, including segregated movie theatres and ice cream shops – the result of Jim Crow laws that weren’t fully abolished until the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964.

And as Tic, Leti, and Uncle George drive through the South and Midwest, they frequently encounter racist ads, including one for Aunt Jemima pancakes. The origins of the Aunt Jemima character are rooted in slavery, and the emblem was only “retired” in 2020.

Uncle George is the editor and publisher of a travel guide for Black Americans.

HBO Tic (Jonathan Majors) and Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) travel together for the guidebook on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Uncle George’s guidebook provides Black Americans with safety tips for interstate travel, including recommendations for hotels, restaurants, and gas stations that welcome Black travellers.

It’s likely based on a real-life travel guide called “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” which was published from 1936 to 1966, at the height of Jim Crow laws.

Given the violent racism still prevalent in parts of the country at the time, guidebooks like these were valuable resources for Black travellers, who were increasingly turning to road trips to avoid segregated trains, buses, and aeroplanes.

But guides like Uncle George’s eventually became obsolete, following the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

Uncle George appears to wear a Shriners’ fez in one scene.

HBO Courtney B. Vance (left) plays Uncle George.

Even though he doesn’t mention the group explicitly, the fez Uncle George wears in the first episode suggests that he’s a part of the Medinah Shriners – a fraternal organisation that’s still active today.

The organisation was founded in 1872 and is an offshoot of the Freemasons, another fraternal organisation. Both the Masons and the Shriners focus on philanthropy, community service, and family, and wear distinctive red fezzes.

Tic finds a copy of “The Count of Monte Cristo” in his father’s apartment — hinting at Montrose’s fate.

HBO Books feature prominently on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Completed in 1844, this novel by Alexandre Dumas focuses on a man who’s wrongfully imprisoned, and then escapes. He eventually amasses a fortune and takes revenge on those who conspired against him.

Tic finds several copies of “The Count of Monte Cristo” in his father’s apartment when he returns to Chicago. Montrose’s fate isn’t revealed until the following episode, but those familiar with Dumas’ novel will find many similarities between the two characters’ situations.

A famous historical photograph is recreated in one shot while a clip of James Baldwin plays in the background.

HBO This shot recreates a famous historical photo.

The clip in question comes from a 1965 debate between Baldwin and conservative author William F. Buckley. In the debate, Baldwin famously argued, “The American Dream is at the expense of the American Negro.”

While it took place nearly a decade after “Lovecraft Country” is set, Baldwin’s arguments still resonate within the context of the show.

Also included in the scene is a recreation of a famous historical photograph.

While driving across the country, Tic, Leti, and Uncle George pass by a line of Black Americans waiting for the bus. A poster behind them ironically claims “There’s no way like the American way,” and says the U.S. has the “world’s highest standard of living.”

It’s a striking shot regardless, but it’s also a near-perfect replication of a 1937 photograph of flood victims in Louisville, Kentucky. Taken by Margaret Bourke-White for LIFE magazine, the photo shows Black Americans lined up outside of a relief agency after the disaster – with the same billboard ironically centered behind them.

Uncle George has a picture of Tic’s mother in his wallet.

HBO Tic finds a picture of his family in Montrose’s copy of ‘The Count of Monte Cristo.’

We first see Tic’s mother in an old family photograph that Montrose had tucked away in his copy of “The Count of Monte Cristo.” But later, Uncle George pulls out another picture of Tic’s mother from his wallet.

The next episode elaborates more on the connection between Uncle George and Tic’s mum, but this is the first time it’s suggested to viewers that she and George were more than just friendly relatives.

At the end of the first episode, Tic, Leti, and Uncle George have a terrifying experience in a “sundown town” — a racist, real-life occurrence in the Jim Crow south.

Arthur Siegel/Anthony Potter Collection/Getty Images and HBO The top image shows a sign placed across from the Sojourner Truth housing project in Detroit, Michigan, in 1942. The bottom is a billboard encountered by the characters on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

During the era of Jim Crow laws, “sundown towns” – places where Black Americans or other people of colour weren’t welcomed after dark – were present across much of the U.S., especially the South and Midwest.

Tic, Leti, and Uncle George barely manage to escape with their lives after getting caught by law enforcement in one such town, whose racist, historically-accurate billboard (the full text reads: “N—–s, Don’t let the sun set on you here”) is shown earlier in the episode.

While the characters on “Lovecraft Country” are able to survive their experience in the sundown town, many Black people in real life faced violence, intimidation, and harassment if they were caught in one after dark.

There are three names at the top of Samuel’s painting: Titus Braithwhite, Horatio Winthrop, and Josef Tannhauser.

HBO Samuel’s painting is featured on episode two of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

During his first meeting with Samuel Braithwhite, Tic notices a Bosch-esque painting in the corner of Samuel’s laboratory.

Samuel explains to Tic that the painting, titled “Genesis 2:19,” is a representation of the naming of the animals in the Old Testament.

The moment, which Samuel says put everything in its place, is the inspiration for the Sons of Adam.

He subsequently points out the name of Titus Braithwhite, his ancestor, at the top of the painting, as well as the artist’s name, Josef Tannhauser.

But Samuel doesn’t explain the significance of the third name – Horatio Winthrop. And while Tic doesn’t grasp the significance at the time, Winthrop soon grows to be a prominent figure on the show.

A casual comment from an apparition of Tic’s mother suggests that Tic is actually Uncle George’s son — not Montrose’s.

HBO Tic’s mother appears in a vision to Uncle George on episode two.

Uncle George encounters a magical apparition of Tic’s mother Dora while trapped in his room in the mansion, and eventually dances with her, even though he knows she’s “not real.”

As the two dance, they share memories of the past, and it’s revealed that George and Dora were lovers, despite the fact that she was married to his brother Montrose.

They discuss a time in their adolescence when they talked about what kind of superpowers they wanted to have, and Dora reminds George that he wanted the power to fly. She asks George what he’d do if magic was actually real, and tells him, “You could actually fly with your children.”

It’s a pretty innocuous comment except that as far as we know, George only has one child with his wife, Hippolyta. Given that Dora and George were lovers, it’s fair to assume that George is Tic’s father, not Montrose.

A subsequent conversation between the two brothers seemingly confirms this later in episode two, as an injured George tells Montrose that Tic should learn the truth before it’s too late.

Uncle George explains the history of the real-life Prince Hall Freemasons to a group of white sorcerers during dinner.

HBO and Bill Peters/The Denver Post via Getty Images The Prince Hall Freemasons (right) are a real fraternal organisation that’s been historically comprised of Black members.

In the first episode, we saw Uncle George wearing a fez that appeared to mark him as a member of the Medinah Shriners, a fraternal organisation.

But during a dinner at Samuel’s mansion, Uncle George reveals that he’s actually a member of the Prince Hall Freemasons, an exclusively Black offshoot of Freemasonry that was founded in 1784.

The group was started by a Black abolitionist named Prince Hall who was denied entry to an all-white Freemason group in Boston. Hall subsequently founded his own offshoot of Freemasonry that still bears his name to this day.

Prince Hall freemasons are still active across the US, and real-life members have included icons like Al Green, Thurgood Marshall, and Booker T. Washington.

When visiting Montrose, Tic finds another copy of “The Count of Monte Cristo” — it’s the only book still standing on the shelf.

HBO ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ is featured numerous times on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Alexandre Dumas’ novel appears more than once throughout the course of the show.

In earlier episodes, the book’s appearance seemed to hint about Montrose’s imprisonment in Ardham since the main character in “The Count of Monte Cristo” was also imprisoned against his will.

But after the character escapes, he begins exacting revenge on those who sent him to prison, suggesting that either Montrose or Tic might follow a similar path now that they have left Ardham behind them.

After they move into the Winthrop house, Leti and her roommates are harassed by their white neighbours, who even place “whites only” signs in their yards.

HBO and Arthur Siegel/Anthony Potter Collection/Getty Images The characters on ‘Lovecraft Country’ encounter horrific instances of racism throughout the show.

Leti and her roommates’ experience with racism upon moving into an all-white neighbourhood mirrors the struggles many real-life Black Americans faced during the Jim Crow era.

Even if they were able to overcome the various obstacles attempting to stop them from buying a home (including racist restrictive covenants, and redlining), Black families often had to deal with verbal abuse, racist graffiti, and symbols of hate from their new neighbours.

Leti’s struggles in her new home call to mind the experience of singer Nat King Cole upon moving into an all-white neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

Cole was told that residents didn’t want any “undesirables” moving in (he famously countered, “if I see any undesirables coming in here, I’ll be the first to complain”), and neighbours even left a burning cross in their front yard – much like Leti’s neighbours do to her in episode three.

It’s revealed in episode three that the Winthrop house is haunted by the spirits of Black people who were experimented on and died there.

HBO Leti soon uncovers more about the spirits haunting her house.

While Leti is eventually able to help the ghosts find peace, their horrific experience at the hands of the fictional Dr. Hiram Epstein is actually rooted in real-life history.

Starting with slavery, and continuing on through more modern times, Black people have often been unwilling test subjects in medical trials, and, in the case of Henrietta Lacks, have been used for medical research without their consent.

And even today, some Black people still encounter racism and discrimination when seeking treatment for medical ailments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.