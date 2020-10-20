Where every major character ended up on HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' season 1

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Aunjanue Ellis, Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, and Michael K. Williams on episode nine of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for the final episode of “Lovecraft Country” season one.

The finale, which premiered on Sunday, featured an emotional end to Tic and Leti’s story.

Several major characters, whom we’ve fallen in love with throughout the 10 episodes, died in the final episode, while others were spared.

And Ji-Ah, who was a mysterious part of the show all series’ long, played a major role in the season’s conclusion along with Dee, whose character grew in importance throughout the season.

Here’s where everyone ended up at the end of “Lovecraft Country’s” debut season.

Tic dies at the end of the season.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Jonathan Majors on episode 10 of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

At the beginning of the season, Tic had just returned to Chicago in search of Montrose, who’d mysteriously vanished.

With the help of Uncle George, Leti, and a cryptic letter, Tic discovered Montrose imprisoned in the village of Ardham. The group was able to free him, but a terrible experience at Samuel Braithwhite’s left Uncle George (and Leti) dead, although Leti was later resurrected.

Tic spent the rest of the season piecing together clues about his ancestry, and fighting desperately to protect Leti, Montrose, and the rest of his family from the magic of Christina Braithwhite and Captain Lancaster – all while dealing with horrific instances of racism.

Going into the finale, it was clear that Christina had big plans for Tic, and that he was willing to do anything to stop her and protect his family.

But during the show’s final episode of the season, Tic’s plans to thwart Christina’s spell go disastrously wrong. Christina sabotages Tic’s plan by killing Ruby and masquerading as her (thanks to the help of her magical potion). She then kills Tic and drains his blood to help with her spell.

Leti, Ji-Ah, and Hippolyta are eventually able to undo Christina’s spell and block her (and all white people) from performing any future magic, but sadly, they aren’t able to bring Tic back. He dies looking at Leti.

The episode concludes with a voiceover from Tic, reading the letter he wrote to Montrose before his death.

Pregnant with Tic’s child, Leti manages to subdue Christina and survive the spell at Ardham.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Jurnee Smollett as Leti on episode 10 of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Leti and Tic’s relationship has grown stronger throughout the course of the first season, and going into the finale, she’s pregnant with his child. And at the start of the episode, Leti and her unborn child are invulnerable, thanks to a spell cast by Christina.

We’ve seen Leti strengthen her strained relationship with her sister Ruby as the season has progressed, and in episode nine, Leti even warns Ruby about Christina’s motives.

In the finale, Leti plays a key part in destroying Christina’s magic and ensures that she isn’t a threat to their family anymore. But sadly, this comes at the expense of Ruby, who tried to steal some of Christina’s blood in order to help Tic and Leti sabotage her spell.

Masquerading as Ruby during the group’s final trip to Ardham, Christina reveals to Leti that she killed the real Ruby after she tried to steal the potion. The two women fight and Christina pushes Leti out of a tower window, seemingly killing her.

However, Leti’s invulnerability mysteriously returns. She’s able to reverse Christina’s spell and bury the real Christina under a pile of rubble, thanks to help from Montrose and Ji-Ah. She also helps complete the spell preventing Christina and all white people from performing magic.

Unfortunately, Leti isn’t able to save Tic. The two share one last loving glance before he dies from blood loss. Leti is obviously devastated, but it’s implied that she and her unborn child will finally be safe with Christina out of the way.

In the episode’s final moments, Leti helps Hippolyta, Ji-Ah, and Montrose carry Tic’s dead body away from the ruins.

Montrose also survives the attack at Ardham, but is understandably devastated by Tic’s death.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Michael K. Williams as Montrose on episode seven of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

At the start of the series, Montrose is kidnapped by Samuel Braithwhite and imprisoned in Ardham in order to lure Tic to the estate.

And throughout the season, Montrose’s story arc becomes even more compelling as we discover his identity as a queer man, as well as his childhood trauma from physical abuse.

Episode nine gave viewers a brutal look at Montrose’s upbringing in Oklahoma, and explained why he was so violent towards Tic as a child; he has been abused by his own father in the same manner.

Montrose also revealed to Tic that he might not actually be his father – it could be Uncle George instead.

Going into the finale, tensions between Leti, Montrose, and Tic were fraught. But the trio were able to put aside their differences in order to try and stop Christina from being immortal. Montrose even helps Tic set the scene for his binding spell at Ardham.

But after Christina sabotages the plan, Montrose is beaten unconscious by villagers. He returns after Tic has died and Leti has completed the binding spell, subduing Christina.

After breaking down over Tic’s dead body, Montrose is given a letter from Tic by Hippolyta. The letter is brief, but heartbreaking. It encourages Montrose to be a better father to Tic’s son, whom he’s already decided will be named George thanks to a suggestion from Leti.

Montrose ends the season by helping carry Tic’s body away from the ruins.

Hippolyta helps Ji-Ah and Leti destroy Christina’s powers during the final episode.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta on episode 10 of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

While Hippolyta seemed like a reserved housewife when we first met her, after the loss of her husband, George, coupled with a mind-bending experience in episode seven that took her out of this world, Hippolyta found her fire.

While her husband’s interest only took him across the country, Hippolyta, who was on a search for answers about his death, travelled interdimensionally, spending 200 years in different Earth realms.

After unlocking a time-travelling machine hidden in Leti’s home, she sent Tic, Leti, and Montrose back to the night of the 1921 Tulsa massacre in episode nine. Their goal was to obtain the lost Book of Names, in order to reverse the curse placed on her daughter, Dee, by Captain Lancaster.

Hippolyta’s mostly focused on saving Dee going into the final episode. And once they successfully save Dee from the curse, she turns her focus to thwarting Christina’s plan and making sure her entire family is safe.

After making the final journey to Ardham, along with Tic, Leti, Montrose, Dee, and “Ruby,” Hippolyta helps them prepare for Tic’s binding spell. Like Montrose, she’s subdued by villagers after Christina pushes Leti out of the window and begins her spell.

Hippolyta ends up helping Ji-Ah and Leti sabotage Christina’s magic and strip her of her powers. She’s part of the funeral procession at the end of episode 10.

Dee ends up delivering Christina’s death blow in episode 10.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Jada Harris as Diana (Dee for short) on episode eight of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

After losing her friend Emmett Till to a horrific act of violence, Dee has a curse placed on her by Captain Lancaster in which she sees two possessed dancing twins, who want to turn Dee into one of them.

And in episode eight, the twins succeed when Montrose finds Dee swinging at nothing, or so he thinks. It gives the twins time to scratch Dee and begin the process of turning her into a racial stereotype.

By episode nine, Hippolyta, Tic, Leti, and Montrose are all working desperately to reverse the curse.

Going into the finale, Dee’s chances of recovering still seem pretty slim. But Tic and Leti are able to reverse the curse with the help of the Book of Names, and Dee ends up returning to normal, albeit with a shriveled and immobile left hand.

She joins her family during their trip to Ardham, but is mostly absent from the magical events unfolding. At the end of the episode, she encounters a nearly-dead Christina under a pile of rubble.

Despite Christina’s pleas for mercy, Dee ends up crushing her throat with her new bionic hand. She and her pet shoggoth then walk way into the forest, presumably to reunite with her family.

Ruby is killed by Christina at the end of season one.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby on episode 10 of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Ruby’s musical talent is introduced on the season premiere, but as the show goes on, it becomes clear that she’s more than just a skilled singer-songwriter.

Through her involvement with Christina’s magic, Ruby is aware of the power that white skin affords people, as well as the pitfalls. And after masquerading as a white woman and living out her dreams as a Marshall Field’s employee, Ruby is ready to change the world as she sees fit.

Going into the finale, though, Ruby’s having second thoughts about her involvement with Christina, especially when she learns of her plan to kill Tic to become immortal.

And when Leti approaches her to ask for her help sabotaging Christina, Ruby ultimately agrees.

Sadly, she’s discovered by Christina, and is killed – although that doesn’t come to light until the end of the episode, since Christina had taken a potion that transformed her into Ruby.

During the finale, Christina is stripped of her powers and killed.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Abbey Lee as Christina on episode two of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Christina’s been honing her magical powers throughout the season, and seems determined to sacrifice Tic in order to achieve immortality during a spell on the autumnal equinox.

She’s also placed Tic, Leti, and Montrose in a difficult position, having granted Leti and her baby invulnerability at the potential expense of Tic’s life.

Even going into the finale, Christina’s motives were a bit inscrutable. Sure, she wanted to live forever and achieve a feat that her father couldn’t accomplish. But would she really kill Tic and betray Ruby to get what she wants?

During the finale, it comes clear that Christina will stop at nothing to achieve her goal, even if that means killing Ruby and Tic. Thanks to Tic’s blood, she’s able to achieve her dream of immortality for a few minutes, but is ultimately subdued by Leti and Ji-Ah, and stripped of her powers.

The group leaves a near-dead Christina buried under some rubble. She tries to get Dee to free her, but Dee crushes her throat with her bionic hand.

Ji-Ah makes a comeback in the final episode.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah on episode six of ‘Lovecraft Country.’

After we saw Ji-Ah and Tic fall in love while he served in the Korean War, we also saw their heartbreaking end once Tic realises she’s a kumiho, which terrified him.

Ji-Ah travels to Chicago to confront Tic about his death, which she foresaw. It didn’t go well, however, with Tic telling her to leave and never return.

Still, Tic had a change of heart and eventually apologised for the way he treated her, and calls Ji-Ah his family. She then travels with them to Ardham, where she tries to help Tic stop Christina.

Once that fails, she’s beaten by villagers and forced to watch Tic die. However, during Leti’s spell, she steps into the path of a magical vortex and transforms into her kumiho form – skewering Christina with one of her tails.

Thanks to Ji-Ah, Leti is able to subdue Christina and prevent white people everywhere from performing any more magic. Ji-Ah ends the season by helping carry Tic’s body away from the rubble.

