A guide to every major character on HBO's 'Lovecraft Country'

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Courtney B. Vance, Jonathan Majors, and Jurnee Smollett on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” is set in the 1950s, and focuses on a young man named Atticus “Tic” Freeman as he searches for clues about his ancestry.

Joining Tic on his journey are his childhood friend Leticia “Leti” Lewis, and Tic’s uncle, George.

While Tic, Leti, and Uncle George are the focus of the series, other characters feature prominently as well.

Below, find Insider’s guide for all of the characters on “Lovecraft Country,” as well as the actors that portray them.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are lots of characters on HBO’s new series “Lovecraft Country,” so Insider has compiled a guide to help you keep track of who’s who.

Set in the 1950s, the show focuses on Atticus “Tic” Freeman as he searches for his missing father, Montrose, as well as clues about his mysterious ancestry.

Plenty of other characters join Tic on his journey for answers, including his childhood friend Leticia, or “Leti” (Jurnee Smollett), and his uncle, George (Courtney B. Vance).

Keep reading for our guide to the characters introduced so far on “Lovecraft Country.”

Note: This guide will be updated with new characters weekly after each episode airs.

Tic is the protagonist of the show, who returns to Chicago at the start of the series.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Jonathan Majors on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

A Korean war veteran and avid lover of sci-fi and pulp fiction novels, Tic returns to Chicago after receiving word that his father has gone missing.

As the series progresses, Tic begins to realise that his ancestry on his mother’s side is more complicated than he first thought, and eventually uncovers several disturbing secrets about his family history.

Tic’s primary love interest on the show is Leti, who joins him on his quest for answers about his family.

Leticia “Leti” Lewis is a photographer and childhood friend of Tic’s.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Jurnee Smollett plays Leti on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Viewers are first introduced to Leti when she joins her sister Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) onstage while she’s performing at a block party in Chicago.

It’s later revealed that Leti frequently travels around in search of money, jobs, and places to stay. The fact that she missed her mother’s funeral doesn’t sit well with Ruby.

Leti’s an amateur photographer who frequently documents life in the neighbourhood and on the road, when she joins Tic and Uncle George in their cross-country journey.

Tic’s Uncle George joins him in his efforts to find his father and learn more about his family.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Courtney B. Vance plays Uncle George on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Uncle George lives in Chicago, along with his wife and daughter. He’s the publisher of a travel guide for Black Americans, and he frequently goes out on the road to discover more places to include.

George is the brother of Tic’s father, Montrose, and when Montrose goes missing, he’s one of the first people who helps Tic figure out his whereabouts.

Hippolyta and Diana (“Dee” for short) round out Uncle George’s immediate family.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Jada Harris (left) plays Dee and Aunjanue Ellis is Hippolyta on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Hippolyta helps George with his travel guide, and she even offers to join him on a trip in the first episode. She’s also an avid astronomer who frequently stargazes out of the window of their Chicago apartment.

And Tic’s younger cousin Dee is equally as passionate, only she prefers drawing comics and creating superheroes to stargazing. Before Uncle George, Tic, and Leti leave for their trip, she gives George one of her hand-drawn comics.

Leti’s sister Ruby is a talented musician.

Elizabeth Morris/HBO Wunmi Mosaku plays Ruby on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Ruby makes her first appearance on “Lovecraft Country” during episode one’s block party, where she performs a Sister Rosetta Tharpe song for the crowd. Later, Ruby’s joined by Leti for a duet.

Despite her talents as a musician, Ruby isn’t able to perform in as many places as she’d like. And while her dream is to work in the Marshall Field’s department store, she reveals to Leti that racist hiring protocols have prevented her from securing a job there.

A mysterious blonde woman in a silver car saves Tic, Leti, and Uncle George from a group of racists.

HBO Abbey Lee plays Christina Braithwhite on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Although she only makes a brief appearance in the first episode, the blonde woman – who’s later revealed to be Christina Braithwhite – becomes a prominent character in the series.

And another, equally mysterious blond man greets the travellers when they seek refuge at a country estate.

HBO Jordan Patrick Smith plays William on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

When Tic, Leti, and Uncle George knock on the door of the mansion after barely surviving their ordeal in the woods, the blond man (later revealed to be named William) greets them, telling Tic, “Welcome home.”

Much like Christina, William doesn’t feature prominently in the first episode – but becomes an integral part of the story later on.

Samuel Braithwhite is a powerful sorcerer and the father of Christina.

HBO Tony Goldwyn plays Samuel on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

Braithwhite is the grand master of the Sons of Adam, a secretive and mysterious fraternal group that aims to return to the Garden of Eden through sorcery.

His ancestor, Titus Braithwhite, was the creator of the group, and fathered a child with Tic’s ancestor Hanna – a slave on Braithwhite’s estate.

Braithwhite attempts to use Tic’s latent power as a direct descendant of Titus to open a portal to Eden, but fails when Tic overpowers him in episode two.

Montrose Freeman is Tic’s father, and the older brother of Uncle George.

HBO Michael K. Williams as Montrose on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

In the first episode, both Uncle George and Tic reference Montrose’s abusive behaviour, with Tic blaming his uncle for not protecting him.

Montrose makes his first appearance in the second episode of the show, when he escapes from his underground cell.

He reveals that he wrote the letter to Tic about his ancestry in Ardham “under duress,” and blames Tic for being so gullible as to believe it.

Ji-Ah is a Korean nurse and kumiho, a nine-tailed fox spirit.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah on ‘Lovecraft Country.’

While she makes a brief appearance in episode two, Ji-Ah’s story – and her history with Tic – are given more explanation in episode six.

During the episode, it’s revealed that a shaman transformed Ji-Ah into a kumiho at the behest of her mother, who wanted revenge on her new husband for repeatedly raping Ji-Ah.

As a kumiho, Ji-Ah takes the form of a beautiful woman, but reveals her nine tails when she has sex with men. She then feeds on their souls and destroys their bodies.

Tic and Ji-Ah have a brief but passionate relationship while he’s stationed in Korea during the war, even though he’s responsible for the torture and death of Ji-Ah’s best friend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.