Love to Go cafe in Southern California specialises in DIY lattes. Customers write, draw and create their own drink flavours. The best part: the latte foam is sculpted into giggling, adorable animals.

Story by Eloise Kirn, Editing by Sydney Kramer

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.