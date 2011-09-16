Love the Earth? 4 Reasons to Jump Into a Green Job

Photo: just.Luc via flickr

In the past few years, green industry has really revved up. You can’t go shopping, turn on the TV or even go outside without seeing some kind of green effort — after all, we like the planet we live on, and green industry is helping to sustain that.Since the advent of green industry, new jobs have sprung up for job seekers and more new jobs are coming. Depending on the study referenced, or the political figure stating their estimates, green jobs could number 4-5 million by 2025! These “green collar” jobs can be found today in just about any industry, at any level, and in various regions.



Are you wondering, “What exactly is a “green collar” job? Well, green collar jobs are those that produce products or provide services that are directly or indirectly related to reducing our negative impact on the earth. In other words, at a high level, cleaning up the environment and controlling global warning. Green collar jobs are both skilled labour and professional jobs that serve this purpose. From engineering technology to improve the efficiency of energy consumption and power grid distribution to installing equipment that harnesses power from renewable energy sources — these are all green collar jobs.

Check out these four reasons why green jobs should be at the top of your potential jobs list:

Green jobs are growing. While many companies have been downsizing and handing out pink slips, “green collar” jobs have been steadily growing. That said, you could expect to find more and more jobs opening in the green industry.

The government is doing something about it. It’s always a good idea to do something that the government supports. President Obama’s recent stimulus bill has a special focus on green projects and companies. In the future, we’re bound to see more government incentives for green companies.

Green is built to last. While some companies start out green, other giants have begun to embrace green corporate culture. Companies like Honda and Continental Airlines have gone above and beyond to become more “green” in their everyday business. So, if you’re worried that green business is going to come and go — you can relax.

People like it. Last but not least, Americans love green business. This might not seem too important, but think about it: you’ll be working on something that everyone stands by. It’s nice to work towards something that people like.

Tony Morrison is the Vice President at Cachinko, a unique professional community where social networking and job opportunities come together. His roles include sales, marketing, and business development. He is passionate about building B2B and B2C client relationships and brings this passion to Cachinko where he focuses on helping job seekers to find their ideal job and employers to find, attract, and engage their next rock star candidates. Find him on Twitter and/or connect with Cachinko on Facebook or Twitter.

