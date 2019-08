Shot on a DJI Inspire1, Wasatch Aerial put together this marvellous video showcasing the beauty of New York City from above.

View the 4k version on YouTube

Video courtesy of Wasatch Aerial

Follow Wasatch Aerial: On Vimeo and Instagram

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.