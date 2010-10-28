Love 'Em Or Hate 'Em, Fans Still Tune Into LeBron And His Heat

Last night’s Celtics-Heat game garnered 7.4 million viewers, according to Turner Broadcasting’s announced numbers. It was the most-watched NBA regular season game ever on cable TV.



After Boston (17.1 rating) and Miami (15.5 rating), the game’s biggest audience came from Cleveland (10.6). That’s a lot of viewers for what essentially amounted to a rerun. Just four months ago James faced the Celtics to a similar result: a disappointing loss to the Celtics.

Combined with the Lakers-Rockets game, the doubleheader marked the most watched opening night in the NBA’s 27-year history with Turner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.