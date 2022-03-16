Search

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Love Jones,’ 25 years later

Keyaira Boone

Love Jones
The cast of ‘Love Jones’ on set in 1997. Addis Wechsler Pictures/Getty Images
  • “Love Jones” premiered 25 years ago on March 1997.
  • The debut film from writer-director Theodore Witcher became a cult favorite. 
  • It remains revered as one of the most notable Black romances.
“Love Jones,” starring Nia Long and Larenz Tate as two Chicago artists who fall in love, premiered in theaters on March 14, 1997.
Larenz Tate Nina Long in Love Jones
Larenz Tate and Nia Long taking a stroll in character on the set of ‘Love Jones.’ Addis Wechsler Pictures/Getty Images
Tate played poet Darius Lovehall, who chases down Long’s beautiful and enigmatic photographer Nina Mosley to start an ill-timed loved affair. 

The movie featured all the romantic staples. The hopelessly hard-headed lover, the knowing best friend, the bland romantic rival, the battle-tested married couple, and more were all present. These characters were brought to life by a charismatic cast. 

Here’s how far the stars have come since trying to “turn the blues in your left thigh… into the funk in your right.”

Nia Long went from rising star to screen goddess with her appearance in this romance.
Nia Long
Nia Long. Steve Granitz
Today, Long is pulling double duty behind the camera in projects like the Netflix thriller “Fatal Affair,” which she both starred in and produced.
Nia Long
Nia Long at the premiere of ‘The Banker.’ Greg Campbell/Getty Images
Larenz Tate proved his leading man potential portraying Darius Lovehall, the hopeless romantic with a jealous streak.
Larenz Tate
Larenz Tate at the premiere of ‘The Postman.’ Ron Galella
Today, Tate is getting his hands dirty in the “Power” universe on Starz.
Larenz Tate
Larenz Tate at a screening of the ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ finale. Brad Barket/Getty Images
Bill Bellamy brought his signature silliness to his “Love Jones” role as Hollywood, the film’s romantic rival, and on the red carpet at its premiere.
Bill Bellamy
Bill Bellamy at the premiere of ‘Love Jones.’ Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
He’s still all smiles today, with a slew of stand-up comedy specials under his belt — and a new one currently in development, according to his IMDB page.
Bill Belamy
He’s still all smiles today. JC Olivera/Getty Images
Isaiah Washington was great as the movie’s cynical elder statesman, Savon Garrison.
Isaiah Washington
Isaiah Washington at the premiere of ‘Out of Sight.’ Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star most recently headed down to “P-Valley” to portray a mayor with a mean streak, in addition to starring roles in several films.
Isaiah Washington
Isaiah Washington at the premiere of ‘We The People.’ Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
In “Love Jones,” Lisa Nicole Carson played Josie, the friend everybody needs when they lose their head to their heart.
Lisa Nicole Carson
Lisa Nicole Carson in 1998. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Carson went on to crush it in “The New Edition Story,” a three-part biographical miniseries about the R&B group New Edition that aired in 2017.
Lisa Nicole Carson
Lisa Nicole Carson at the American Black Film Festival. J. Countess/WireImage
Jaqueline Fleming’s character and her treacherous dialing finger couldn’t compete with the main duo’s flame.
Jaqueline Fleming
Jaqueline Fleming at the BET awards. Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage for BET Network
Fleming’s career fared better than her character’s relationship. She went to appear in shows including “The Walking Dead,” “The Quad,” “Sistas,” and “Queen of the South.”
Jaqueline Fleming
Jaqueline Fleming Rachel Luna/Getty Images
Khalil Kain played the old lover Long’s character found it tough to turn away from.
Khalil Kain
Khalil Kain at the ‘Bones’ premiere. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kain went on to play a major role in the “Girlfriends” series, and recently starred in “Be Someone.”
Khalil Kain
Khalil Kain gracing the runway at a recent charity event. JP Yim/Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fashion Show
“Love Jones” was Marie-Francoise Theodore’s first time appearing on screen.
Marie-Francoise Theodore
Marie-Francoise Theodore at opening night of the The Hollywood Black Film Festival. Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic
Today, Theodore is making guest appearances on shows including “Station 19” and “The Morning Show.”
Marie-Francoise Theodore
Marie-Francoise Theodore in an episode of Station 19. Mitch Haaseth via Getty Images

Keyaira Boone