WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Love Jones,’ 25 years later

- “Love Jones” premiered 25 years ago on March 1997.
- The debut film from writer-director Theodore Witcher became a cult favorite.
- It remains revered as one of the most notable Black romances.
“Love Jones,” starring Nia Long and Larenz Tate as two Chicago artists who fall in love, premiered in theaters on March 14, 1997.
Tate played poet Darius Lovehall, who chases down Long’s beautiful and enigmatic photographer Nina Mosley to start an ill-timed loved affair.
The movie featured all the romantic staples. The hopelessly hard-headed lover, the knowing best friend, the bland romantic rival, the battle-tested married couple, and more were all present. These characters were brought to life by a charismatic cast.
Here’s how far the stars have come since trying to “turn the blues in your left thigh… into the funk in your right.”
Nia Long went from rising star to screen goddess with her appearance in this romance.
Today, Long is pulling double duty behind the camera in projects like the Netflix thriller “Fatal Affair,” which she both starred in and produced.
Larenz Tate proved his leading man potential portraying Darius Lovehall, the hopeless romantic with a jealous streak.
Today, Tate is getting his hands dirty in the “Power” universe on Starz.
Bill Bellamy brought his signature silliness to his “Love Jones” role as Hollywood, the film’s romantic rival, and on the red carpet at its premiere.
He’s still all smiles today, with a slew of stand-up comedy specials under his belt — and a new one currently in development, according to his IMDB page.
Isaiah Washington was great as the movie’s cynical elder statesman, Savon Garrison.
The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star most recently headed down to “P-Valley” to portray a mayor with a mean streak, in addition to starring roles in several films.
In “Love Jones,” Lisa Nicole Carson played Josie, the friend everybody needs when they lose their head to their heart.
Carson went on to crush it in “The New Edition Story,” a three-part biographical miniseries about the R&B group New Edition that aired in 2017.
Jaqueline Fleming’s character and her treacherous dialing finger couldn’t compete with the main duo’s flame.
Fleming’s career fared better than her character’s relationship. She went to appear in shows including “The Walking Dead,” “The Quad,” “Sistas,” and “Queen of the South.”
Khalil Kain played the old lover Long’s character found it tough to turn away from.
Kain went on to play a major role in the “Girlfriends” series, and recently starred in “Be Someone.”
“Love Jones” was Marie-Francoise Theodore’s first time appearing on screen.
Today, Theodore is making guest appearances on shows including “Station 19” and “The Morning Show.”
