WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Love Jones,’ 25 years later

“Love Jones,” starring Nia Long and Larenz Tate as two Chicago artists who fall in love, premiered in theaters on March 14, 1997.

Tate played poet Darius Lovehall, who chases down Long’s beautiful and enigmatic photographer Nina Mosley to start an ill-timed loved affair.

The movie featured all the romantic staples. The hopelessly hard-headed lover, the knowing best friend, the bland romantic rival, the battle-tested married couple, and more were all present. These characters were brought to life by a charismatic cast.

Here’s how far the stars have come since trying to “turn the blues in your left thigh… into the funk in your right.”