Love is the new like on Facebook

Hours after Facebook rolled out five new animated reactions to supplement its longstanding “Like” button, it seems there is already a people’s choice: Love.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a post on Wednesday that of the options now available for users to react to Facebook posts with, the new “Love” option is the most popular.

Facebook introduced five new reactions on Wednesday: Love, Haha, Wow, Sad, and Angry. Zuckerberg explained his reasoning behind the new options on Wednesday, noting that not every moment people want to share on Facebook is necessarily a happy one.

Here’s Zuckerberg’s post:

“Today is our worldwide launch of Reactions — the new Like button with more ways to express yourself.

Not every moment you want to share is happy. Sometimes you want to share something sad or frustrating. Our community has been asking for a dislike button for years, but not because people want to tell friends they don’t like their posts. People wanted to express empathy and make it comfortable to share a wider range of emotions.

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about the right way to do this with our team. One of my goals was to make it as simple as pressing and holding the Like button.

The result is Reactions, which allow you to express love, laughter, surprise, sadness or anger.

Love is the most popular reaction so far, which feels about right to me!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.