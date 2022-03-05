The 17 worst red-flag moments between Shake Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati on ‘Love Is Blind’

In the opening episode of season two, Shake is introduced to viewers with a compilation of his workaround questions for the women, clearly trying to get them to divulge their body size.

Abishek Chatterjee is introduced on the show as a 32-year-old veterinarian (and he goes by the nickname “Shake” throughout the show).

From the start, he was subverting the purpose of the “Love Is Blind” social experiment — for people to fall in love and find their spouses based purely on their personalities and not based on their physical appearances.

While speaking with the women in their separated “pods,” Shake asked prodding questions that seemed designed to give him an idea of what each woman’s physical body looked like.

“I love buying clothes for girls,” he asked Iyanna, one of the contestants. “What’s your size?”

She responded with a laugh and said: “What the fuck?”

He also told another woman that he “gets along best with individuals that do work out.”