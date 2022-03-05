The 17 worst red-flag moments between Shake Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati on ‘Love Is Blind’

- Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of “Love Is Blind.”
- Shake and Deepti have been one of the most talked-about couples featured on Netflix’s dating show.
- Here we break down the comments made by Shake that culminated with Deepti leaving him at the altar.
From the start, he was subverting the purpose of the “Love Is Blind” social experiment — for people to fall in love and find their spouses based purely on their personalities and not based on their physical appearances.
While speaking with the women in their separated “pods,” Shake asked prodding questions that seemed designed to give him an idea of what each woman’s physical body looked like.
“I love buying clothes for girls,” he asked Iyanna, one of the contestants. “What’s your size?”
She responded with a laugh and said: “What the fuck?”
He also told another woman that he “gets along best with individuals that do work out.”
When she said yes, he then got to the point: “Will I have trouble picking you up?”
This was a totally asinine and fatphobic question. Not only should each of these women’s body types not matter, but Shake’s own size and strength would affect someone’s answer to this question. She has no way of knowing how much he can lift.
“That comes off very superficial,” Deepti replied.
Even though she correctly identified this as a red flag from Shake, the man later showed remorse for asking that question and seemed to self-reflect on his superficiality. This enabled Deepti to give him a second chance.
Unfortunately, Shake would later double down on his original way of thinking.
Again, anyone’s level of fitness or physical shape does not matter. The fact that Shake doesn’t have a six-pack isn’t an issue. The issue lies with his hypocrisy. It’s wild to enter a dating experiment like “Love Is Blind” with your own superficial standards for physical appearance, while openly admitting that you aren’t meeting those same standards yourself. That’s hypocritical.
Later he admits to reflecting on that “superficial” approach, but his future actions discount that admission.
It’s also worth noting that his comments about physical appearances made enough of an impact on Deepti that she said she was “terrified” to meet him in case he judged the way she looked.
It’s a bias that leaves women over 30 feeling dismissed and undervalued by men in their own age groups.
Ultimately Shake proposed to Deepti, who is 30 years old.
But then a moment later he clarifies what he meant: “I already let her know, from here on out if she’s within a two-mile radius of me that booty is not safe.”
True to his word, Shake grabbed Deepti’s rear-end during their first embrace. She later laughed and told the cameras she loved it, but from a viewer’s position, it seemed like a disrespectful way to approach your fiancée for the first time (especially on TV).
“I’m gonna get you pregnant,” he whispered in her ear.
If he thought this was romantic, all it did on our end was prompt this face:
Upon arrival at their suite, Deepti grows nervous about wearing a bikini in front of her fiancé. After all, she’s had her own insecurities with her body image and is cognizant of the importance he places on the “physical aspect” of the relationship. So, she worries that he won’t find her attractive without clothes on.
Deepti eventually removes her coverup and steps into their private pool, and, at first, it seems like Shake is very attracted to her. He repeats an affirming “yes” as she enters the water and kisses her. At one point, he calls her “tiny.”
The scene marks a major shift in his behavior though. As his fiancée vocalizes her dreams for their future, he becomes visibly uncomfortable.
“I think our babies are going to be so cute and smart. I feel like we’re both ready to commit to each other and I’m excited to just connect with you on all of these levels,” she says, adding, “Do you just want to get married? Like, say, ‘Fuck it?'”
Shake’s eyes dart around as he insists that he’s “trying to take it one hour at a time,” ignoring the fact that days earlier he said he wanted to impregnate her.
In a subsequent confessional, he’s apprehensive about the couple’s lack of “body connection” and acknowledges that he’s talked openly about a future marriage and children with her before that point.
“Hearing that back from Deeps, at times, it feels amazing to hear that, but at times, it feels really scary,” he says.
Deepti says she and Shake have been “emotionally intimate” with “lots of heavy cuddling” but decided against sleeping together. “We have lots of time,” she rationalizes to the other women.
Shake tells a different story.
In a side conversation with Jarrette, he calls Deepti the “No. 1 hype girl” he could ever ask for. Jarrette doesn’t hide his shock, and the women catch wind that the duo is talking about Deepti.
“I’m not physically attracted to her,” Shake says in a more hushed tone. “It feels like I’m with my aunt.”
“I’m approaching a point in my life where I’m going to have to grind. I’m opening a business. I’m opening an animal hospital. It does make me nervous because I love to have a good time, but I have a lot of responsibility coming up,” the veterinarian says.
Deepti agrees that they’re on the same page for the future, going one step further and assuring him of her commitment.
“I’m here to support you in this career-oriented journey that you’re on. I understand it because now is the time to grind. Now is the time when you’re young and you have that energy to put everything you have into your career so that you can enjoy your life later,” she says, adding, “I would love to be with you on that journey.”
After Deepti offers her support, Shake completely changes his tune. He suggests that they should “focus less on what could go wrong” and “focus more on what could go right.”
“At this point, I can’t wait to move in together. I think it’s going to be awesome,” he tells her.
In a confessional, Shake tries to convince himself that he needs an “amazing, supportive woman” like Deepti even if he doesn’t have the “lusty, physical” relationship he’s sought in the past.
“Interesting there,” Deepti says as she watches her fiancé mix his wasabi and soy sauce.
He replies, “That’s interesting? That’s what you’re supposed to do.”
She questions why a person would mix a palate cleanser with soy sauce, and he jumps in to say that ginger, not wasabi, is a palate cleanser.
When Deepti pushes back, he compares her reaction to the mixture to someone being weirded out by spaghetti and meatballs, an obvious combination. “You are just so wrong,” he tells her.
They agree to bet on the right answer, wagering a date night planned by the losing party. Reading off of his phone, Shake tells Deepti that a sushi eater is supposed to eat ginger between different pieces as a palate cleanser and declares himself the winner.
However, Deepti’s original reaction to Shake’s mixture is actually correct.
Sushi chefs told the Japanese news outlet SoraNews24 that combining soy sauce with wasabi into a creation called “wasabi joyu” is not considered proper sushi-eating etiquette in Japan.
According to the report, wasabi joyu dulls the wasabi’s flavor and taints the soy sauce.
But in a side conversation that happens during the visit, the veterinarian tells Sita that he doesn’t have an “instinctual attraction” or “animalistic attraction” to his fiancée, who he says is otherwise “perfect.”
After hearing him out, Sita sides with Deepti.
“Being really frank, I’m very much identifying with her right now more than you,” she tells him. “She could find someone who absolutely loves her the way she is, and she’s a wonderful person. She doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less.”
It’s a small detail, but speaking about Deepti as if she’s been “given” to him speaks volumes about the lack of respect Shake has for Deepti as an equal in their relationship.
He was the one who proposed to her, and yet at this stage of their engagement, he’s acting as if she was forced upon him and now she’s a thing he has to deal with.
In the same scene, he claims to “love” her, but it’s impossible to understand how his actions are that of a loving partner and not a thoughtless reality TV stooge.
Shayne tries encouraging Shake to make an effort to set a romantic mood (like putting on some Boyz II Men), but Shake continues doubling down on his feelings of familial affection towards his fiancée without being able to give a reason why.
Despite Deepti being a couple of years younger than him, Shake continues to equate her with an older relative. This brings back an earlier red flag of Shake seeming to prefer “younger” women.
Even with his slightly younger fiancée, the man is not satisfied.
Aside from the man continuing to speak like a high-school freshman testing out pick-up lines, this statement is bizarre because he and Deepti had established an emotional connection (according to him) and yet he still professed to have zero physical attraction to her.
Shake says he planned the massage date specifically to try and ease the “stress” of his pre-wedding jitters.
“Maybe if we started having sex, maybe those feelings of always wanting to be in each other’s arms would form,” he tells the cameras. “The irony here is that how can I know if I want to marry Deeps if I don’t have sex with her?”
After the show had aired on Netflix, Deepti told BuzzFeed that this date was a “pivotal moment” in her decision to end their relationship.
“It was really to instill some intimacy and to bring us closer together on that level — but it felt so disingenuous and like we were forcing it,” she said.
She continued: “I had the epiphany that like, ‘Why am I trying to prove to this person to see me? I’m done trying, I’m over this. I just need to move forward and figure out what I want — instead of trying to figure out why he doesn’t want me, do I even want him?'”
Once she was close enough, he whispered, “You look hot.”
The moment elicited a laugh from Deepti and some of the guests, but for viewers at home, this was an eye-roll-worthy comment.
Of course, Deepti looked gorgeous on her wedding day! Why is this kind of verbal affection saved for the literal moment of their wedding instead of earlier in their weeks of dating?
Once again, Shake showed a lack of respect for his would-be bride’s feelings and actions. Even if it was just a way for him to save face, this comment added to viewers’ sense that he was remorseless.
Once again, his feelings were entirely inward-facing. Shake made no effort (that viewers were shown, anyways) to speak to Deepti about the breakup, nor did he take any time to self-reflect on why she might have left.
Instead, the whole incident seems to roll right off him, further implying that his affections for her were never real.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
‘Love is Blind’ stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati spark romance rumors after he says he should have proposed