All the best drama surrounding ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2 came after the show. Here are 13 of the wildest moments that have happened since the finale.

- Season two of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” was a roller coaster of red-flag moments.
- But a lot of the most-talked about drama has happened after the main show was filmed.
- See all the wildest moments from Shake, Shayne, and more in our round up here.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of “Love Is Blind.”
“I am fully aware that I can project my anxiety onto others and it is something I am constantly working on,” she wrote. “However, being dragged down on the internet for my mental health and being ‘diagnosed’ with every disorder in the book based on an hour of footage taken from months of filming is not only damaging to myself and my family, but to anyone else who have had similar experiences.”
She went on to say that the way she was “represented” on “Love Is Blind” was not an accurate representation of who she is “as a person.”
This was before the reunion special had aired on Netflix, which meant fans were looking for clues to see if any of the married couples (including Nick and Danielle) had broken up.
But Danielle’s husband, Nick, had one of the top-liked replies on her Instagram post.
“Always proud of you, your vulnerability, and your strength!” he said.
Though he proposed to Natalie, there were lingering questions about his bond to Shaina — especially after Shaina broke up with her fiancé, Kyle.
In the end, Natalie left Shayne on their wedding day. The couple had gotten into a big fight the night before their wedding was supposed to happen, and they had shown struggles with communication throughout the whole season.
After the season aired, Shayne penned a tribute to Natalie on Instagram. He expressed remorse for his actions, and said he wanted to “learn from them to be a better man.”
Then he addressed speculation that he and Shaina had struck up a romance after filming ended.
“To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship,” he wrote. “I wish her all the best.”
In a joint Instagram post, the couple called him a “loser” for repeatedly telling the cameras and other contestants that he wasn’t physically attracted to his fianceé.
“You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life,” the statement reads.
The lengthy message concluded with a simple statement: “Good luck with the rest of your life; and stay the fuck away from my sister.”
In an Instagram video shared on his page, Shake acknowledged there are “certain things” he wants to improve about himself.
However, he says he feels no remorse for the way he carried himself on the series.
“One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is to pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak about,” Shake said in the video.
He added: “I’m just not going to do that. I’m not sorry. I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could. And at the end of the day, I’m going to live my best life going forward. And you don’t have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that’s real life.”
Shake disabled comments on the post.
He said that he felt like the villain heading into the reunion, and so he “played one.”
“Low key was kinda fun at times but yeah be warned,” he said.
People geared up for the reunion special, which did indeed turn out to be packed with more wild moments. But before that, another surprise related to Deepti took place on social media.
He didn’t speak at all in the video, but simply held the camera on himself before slowly panning over to reveal a tiny peek at Deepti standing behind him. Then he snaps the camera back to himself and smiles.
The comments were immediately full of people speculating about a romance between himself and Deepti, which seemingly came out of left field.
Shaina agreed with Kyle that Deepti is “amazing,” and he followed up, “She is. I love her. She’s the best.”
No one asked Shake for his opinion, but he jumped in to say he would love for Kyle and Deepti to be together.
“Happy to facilitate,” he told them.
A couple of days after the special premiered on Netflix, Deepti told Vulture that she and Kyle weren’t in a romantic relationship — at least not yet.
“The speculation is hilarious,” Vempati told Vulture. “We’re playing with them a little bit, but it’s funny. Kyle and I have such a beautiful friendship. We’re just figuring it out.”
He stood by the intrusive questions he asked about the women’s physical attributes in the pods and said it was natural for a person to desire a “certain physical body type” in addition to a strong emotional connection.
For example, he said “it would be very hard” for him to handle a “big weight discrepancy” between him and his partner.
“We all have our physical preferences,” he told the group.
Shake then gestured toward the women sitting on the other side of the room.
“Every woman here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa. And I wish I wasn’t! I wish I wasn’t. The point is it’s not a choice,” he said, adding, “It’s nature, baby. We’re animals.”
Nick Lachey then responded: “No, you treat animals. We’re human beings. There’s a big difference. Now I see why you don’t treat human beings.”
Collective groans, eye rolls, and a chorus of “shut ups” swept the room every time he spoke. It became evident that they all sided with Deepti.
At one point, Iyanna told Shake that he would benefit from “seeing a psychologist and figuring out coping skills to navigate relationships as a narcissist.” She wasn’t alone in her criticism; The other cast members also rallied around Deepti.
“I’m so happy for every single person sitting on this couch today because they have my back and they call you out,” Deepti told Shake, adding that “every single person” on the show takes issue with him.
“They all warned me that this is not a person you should marry because he’s talking about you behind your back,” Deepti said during the reunion episode.
Until she watched the show, she explained that she didn’t understand the full extent of his remarks, which Natalie and Iyanna agreed were “watered-down” in the final cut.
“Beyond what was shown, we know about all the things that you said,” Natalie told him, adding, “That was a very watered-down version of the things you said behind her back. I don’t understand how you don’t feel remorse.”
Cohosts Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Chris Burns poke with Deepti about Shake and the initial reaction she had to his questions that seemed designed to gauge the women’s physical appearance.
“Actually me and the girls talked about it,” Deepti said. “I rated Shake very low. It’s kind of interesting because I could tell right away this was probably not going to work.”
The 31-year-old information data analyst mentioned that she went into the dating show with the mindset that she wouldn’t want to go for the one Indian guy who was there just because of their shared background.
“But just talking to him, and then hearing his experiences with the other girls — he made a lot of the other girls cry,” she said.
Shake’s disrespectful comments towards women were shown in the first episode, but the aired footage didn’t include any tears in response.
“They don’t show that, but I actually had to talk to him about that,” Deepti added.
“I’m sorry, @lifewithdeeps,” he wrote in the caption, tagging Deepti. “I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better.”
The video appeared to be taken in a public restaurant space, with voices and tables and chairs visible in the background. Shake has since disabled all comments on the post, but, before they were removed, all of the top-liked replies referenced his choice of location.
“Bro you had to do this at Dunkin’?” one said.
Shortly after posting the apology video, Shake uploaded a second Instagram post announcing his new podcast.
“The truth only offends those who live outside of it,” he wrote in the caption. He then said the “Love Is Blurry” podcast was “coming soon.”
The project title is a reference to a comment he made at the reunion, where he said he thinks love is only “partially blind” or “blurry” given his requirements for physical appearance.
