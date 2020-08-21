'Love Is Blind' host Vanessa Lachey shares what you didn't see on the show, plus details about filming season 2

Desiree Navarro / Getty Images Vanessa Lachey is a host on Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind.’

Vanessa Lachey is a host on Netflix’s reality show “Love Is Blind,” which follows strangers as they build romantic relationships through emotional connections.

Lachey told Insider about behind-the-scenes secrets, what viewers didn’t get to see on season one, and what it’s like watching couples fall in love.

She also shared some details about the second season of the show, which takes eight weeks to film and will be set in Chicago.

Through her partnership with Kellogg’s and Rice Krispies Treats, Lachey said she hopes to help parents connect emotionally with their kids in unique ways.

Vanessa Lachey is known for co-hosting season one of Netflix’s hit dating show “Love Is Blind.” But you may not realise she was also serving as a mentor, giving advice to all of the couples behind-the-scenes.

The series follows a group of people as they try to build romantic relationships based on emotional connections, not physical attractions. Participants date people for weeks and some get engaged without knowing what their potential partners look like.

Although Lachey knew what her now-husband looked like long before she got engaged to him, the concept of the show hits home for her since they began dating while on opposite coasts and had to form a strong emotional connection before anything else.

A believer in building emotional bonds, Lachey has partnered with Kellogg’s and Rice Krispies Treats to help parents connect with their kids in new ways during this year’s unique back-to-school challenges.

Lachey opened up to Insider about her partnership with Kellogg’s, her experience hosting season one of “Love Is Blind,” and what viewers can expect from seasons two and three.

Read on to learn more about her own romance and her experience working on the hit Netflix original series.

Insider: You’ve recently partnered with Kellogg’s and Rice Krispies Treats. Could you tell us about that and why you chose to work with them?

Vanessa Lachey: I have three kids – Brooklyn is starting kindergarten, Camden is going into second grade, and Phoenix is still in preschool because he’s only 3 1/2, but back-to-school is just a time of uncertainty in general, let alone with what’s going on.

We’re trying to help make it easier for parents because now is a time of uncertainty but our kids still need us to help give them that emotional support and bridge that communication gap.

So Kellogg’s and Rice Krispies Treats created this incredible “Love in Case of” kit. You can get it on KelloggStore.com for $US10 and it comes with 12 Rice Krispies Treats you can write messages on. For kits purchased before September 30, Kellogg’s is going to donate $US20 per kit sold to No Kid Hungry, which can provide up to 200 meals per kid.

That seems like a great message. You co-host “Love Is Blind” with your husband, Nick, so this sounds like a way that you can both stay connected to your kids while you’re busy filming.

Vanessa Lachey: Yes, we’re excited. We had to postpone filming season two because it’s an eight-week process. I don’t know if people really know that.

It’s a couple of weeks in the pods, a couple of weeks on the romantic getaway, and then participants come back and they have just four weeks to find a wedding gown, get everything settled, go back into their working environment, and introduce [their fiancé] to their family and friends.

Eight weeks is a long time and this environment makes it challenging, so we pushed filming until next year.

Are there any other details you can tell us about season two?

Lachey: Season two will be in Chicago, and I’m constantly getting DMs like, “Can you get me on the show?! I’m in Chicago! Girl, I need a man!” There was one girl that was like, “I’m thinking of moving to Chicago just so I can try to be on the show.”

But yeah, the show’s concept is really beautiful. In a way, it’s like how Nick and I did our courtship. Yes, we knew what each other looked like and they don’t know that on “Love Is Blind,” but I was in New York and he was in LA and we sort of developed this emotional connection first.

We had the foundation of that emotional relationship before we took it to a physical level, got engaged, got married, and had kids. That foundation has been, in my opinion, what’s helped us in our marriage and helped us as parents.

Netflix Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey on ‘Love Is Blind.’

It must be fun filming “Love Is Blind” together. After coming home from set, did you ever find yourselves talking about what you hoped would happen on the season?

Lachey: Every night. I was in the pod with the women and he was in the pod with the men and every night in Atlanta we’d come back to the hotel and sit and talk. That’s actually when I started drinking bourbon – I was like, “Oh, I’ll have a bourbon with you!” And we’d just have one cocktail and talk about the day.

I’d say, “Oh my gosh did you see Lauren say this? She’s interested in this guy.” And he’d say, “Oh my gosh, this guy’s into her … Did he say what she [might] look like?”

We just found ourselves like two high-school girls chattering and gossiping about the couples and their love. I remember Nick saying, “If we are this intrigued now during the filming it’s going to be incredible when the world sees it.” And he was right. The relationships on the show are something you can’t predict, script, or even fabricate.

Season two is going to be a different roller coaster of emotions and season three will be a different roller coaster and they’re all going to be amazing because it’s fascinating to see people fall in love without exterior factors.

Getting to be there during that emotional process must’ve been pretty special for you both. Did you find yourself giving advice to the women and Nick giving advice to the men?

Lachey: Oh yeah! We were there for eight weeks and I talked to the participants almost every day, through the pod process and after big moments. When they were engaged we went to their apartments and talked to them and their families. There was so much amazing footage that viewers didn’t get to see.

Nick and I spent hours with participants, both individually and then as a couple in their apartments, and it was really great for them to ask us questions and us to ask them questions. I guess they kind of looked at us like the old married couple. We just told them to continue nurturing that relationship and everything else falls into place, and I feel like they did.

Netflix Vanessa Lachey and the season-one participants shopping for wedding dresses on ‘Love Is Blind.’

You mentioned that people are DMing you to try to get on the show. What advice would you give to future participants?

Lachey: I hope people don’t think too much about season two because now they know what the show’s about. That was the beauty of season one – it was so unknown and so raw and so real.

I truly believe that if people come into season two with an open heart and mind that they will find love, but if they come in wanting to be famous it’s going to blow up in their face.

Netflix Vanessa Lachey on ‘Love Is Blind.’

We’ve heard that there were two other couples who got engaged during season one but their journey wasn’t shown. Can you tell us anything about their stories and why they weren’t aired?

Lachey: We were surprised how many proposals we had, and we didn’t have that many crews. Each engaged couple had their own camera crew – their own sound, their own producer, their own camera.

We were literally just praying to get a couple of proposals and there ended up being more than we had crews for. So they had to, at random, pick the couples to follow. The others didn’t get to share their stories but they’re still together today and it’s a really beautiful thing to be a part of.

Maybe with season two, now that we know the show’s a hit, we’ll get a budget to have a whole bunch of crews follow all of the couples – who knows?

Netflix The ‘Love Is Blind’ pods.

Did you find yourself rooting for certain couples or participants because you got to know them so well?

Lachey: Oh yeah, I definitely had my favourites, but that’s between me and Nick. I will say there were so many great moments where I was like, “I love her,” and he was like, “I love this guy.” We just talked about it every night.

There were some cases where we were like, “Oh my goodness this is going to be a train wreck.” It’s the same thing viewers were doing. We were literally watching it unfold almost as you guys watched it. Granted, it was quicker for viewers, but for us, it was still a fascinating process

What’s something you think viewers would be surprised to learn about the behind-the-scenes of “Love Is Blind”?

Lachey: How each person describes themselves when the other person asks, “What celebrity do you look like?” They all had very different ideas.

But again, the experience wasn’t about that. I know it seems crazy that the season-one participants fell in love that quickly but it really, truly was just that quick.

When you spend a couple of days with no external factors – no cell phones, no TV, no computer – and you’re just in a room for hours you really get to know someone and fall in love. I love that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

