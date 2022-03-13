41 of the most cringeworthy moments on ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2

Shake asked Deepti Vempati if he would “have trouble picking her up” during their first conversation.

When Shake met Deepti Vempati in the pods, he immediately asked her if she was Indian. She rolled with the punches and, in an attempt to push the conversation forward, invited Shake to talk about his career as a veterinarian and house DJ.

After she shared her love for music, Shake asked if she liked “being on a guy’s shoulders” at music festivals — a not-so-subtle way of finding out how much she weighed.

“Yeah. You’re up for the challenge? You can pick me up?” Deepti replied.

Shake doubled down: “Will I have trouble picking you up?”

After Deepti opened up about her weight loss and body image, Shake reflected on his “superficial questions” and said he felt “ashamed and embarrassed” by his behavior.

He later attributed his focus on the women’s looks to his own “body image issues.”