41 of the most cringeworthy moments on ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2

- The Netflix original series “Love Is Blind” returned with its second season on February 11.
- Insider listed the most cringeworthy moments that happened during the cast members’ search for love.
- Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Love Is Blind” season two.
Before they parted ways, Mallory told Sal that she would like to continue their discussion another time. He reiterated the sentiment and promptly launched into the first of his many serenades.
“Adios, mi amor,” Sal sang.
He surveyed their ethnicities (telling Mallory she had “latina vibes”), body types (asking Iyanna McNeely about her clothing size), fitness routines (explaining to Hope Antoniello Foley that he “gets along best with individuals that do work out”), and ages (breaking the news to Chassidy Mickale, a contestant one year his senior, that he prefers “dating younger”).
After she shared her love for music, Shake asked if she liked “being on a guy’s shoulders” at music festivals — a not-so-subtle way of finding out how much she weighed.
“Yeah. You’re up for the challenge? You can pick me up?” Deepti replied.
Shake doubled down: “Will I have trouble picking you up?”
After Deepti opened up about her weight loss and body image, Shake reflected on his “superficial questions” and said he felt “ashamed and embarrassed” by his behavior.
He later attributed his focus on the women’s looks to his own “body image issues.”
Nick Thompson asked Shayne Jansen what he likes about his frontrunner Natalie Lee, and he responded: “That she liked me. I’m a words guy, dude. I was her favorite.”
The real-estate agent continued, “You give me the words of that, my ego goes through the roof.”
She worried that the men would talk about their feelings for her in front of Nick, and, in turn, discourage him from pursuing her.
“A lot of the other guys like me,” she told Lee. “A lot of them like me.”
“Is it Holly or Molly? Is the girl’s name Holly or Molly?” the real-estate agent asked during a confessional.
A man’s voice from behind the camera responded: “Danielle.”
“No, I think it’s Holly,” she insisted. “Yeah, it’s Holly, or Dolly or Molly.”
Regardless of the other contestant’s name, Trisha assured the audience that she was unthreatened. Even though Nick allegedly told Danielle that she was tied with another woman as his “No. 1” choice, Trisha said she was “pretty sure” that woman was her.
“I felt a little relieved because I don’t think she’s that much of a competition compared to me,” she added.
Natalie playfully instructed Shayne to guess who was on the other side of the wall as they got settled. He responded, “Shaina,” before adding, “That’s who I was hoping for. What are you wearing over there?”
Too stunned to respond for several moments, Natalie eventually revealed Shayne’s mistake. Even though he apologized, he told her that it was “weird” for her to be upset and denied that he was “leading her on.”
“If this little hiccup is that big of a deal and that changes everything, then maybe this is not what we thought it was,” Shayne said before leaving the room.
“There’s going to be no more confusion,” Shayne avowed, adding, “I just want to focus on us and that’s it really.”
Later that night, Shayne was back in the pods with Shaina. Sensing that she was holding back, he told her to “fight for it” and reassure him of her feelings.
Shaina refused to “play second fiddle to anybody” and confronted him about his earlier conversation with Natalie, during which he asked her to be his girlfriend.
“Whatever she says, why does it matter?” he argued before admitting that Natalie is, in fact, his girlfriend.
“I am resistant to brainwashing,” he said, leading her to reply, “I think you are brainwashed.”
Kyle then asked Shaina about her specific viewpoints on topics like creation. The hairstylist confirmed that she does not believe in the Big Bang theory, astronomers’ explanation for how the universe began, nor does she believe in evolution.
When Kyle asked Shaina about the bible, she stopped him and said that he has to read it in its entirety before offering any criticism.
“I’ll pray for you, babe,” she added at the end of the conversation.
“I don’t think he expected me to look the way I look,” she said in a confessional. “He went straight for the ass.”
During the interaction, Shake gave every indication that he was wildly attracted to Deepti. When they sat down in a side room, he whispered: “I’m going to get you pregnant.”
“This stage of my life, I’ll never find that perfect person where everything aligns so perfectly,” he told her from the other side of the wall.
Kyle proposed with his mother’s engagement ring, explaining to Shaina that she reminded him of her.
“She was very, very religious, and she makes me the happiest,” he said. “I want someone who resembles her.”
Shaina contemplated the decision for several moments before ultimately accepting his proposal.
While Kyle gleamed with happiness at the outcome, Shaina, who had broken off an engagement in the past, cried in a confessional afterward, saying that she didn’t want to make the same mistake twice.
The real-estate agent was expecting Natalie to enter the room and had plans to propose to her that day, so he was stunned to hear Shaina’s voice emanating from the other side of the wall.
“I just wanted you to know that I do have deep feelings for you,” Shaina said.
Shayne expressed his frustration at the “wasted time” they spent not talking and said he wished she had communicated her emotions earlier. They agreed not to share their conversation with anyone else before Shayne ultimately turned her away.
“I could definitely see myself proposing and having a life with Iyanna, but I want to propose to Mallory,” he said in episode three. “I’ll be celebrating my 50th anniversary with Mallory.”
Mallory, however, didn’t share the same vision for her future. She tearfully turned him down because of her connection with Sal. Jarrette was shattered, but he didn’t take long to form a new plan: propose to Iyanna.
He got down on one knee in the pods the following day and asked her to be his wife.
“I’ve been wearing it as a thumb ring,” Shaina said.
“Oh my god, ew. You need to eat meat,” she told him.
He offered to split the meals and, in doing so, consumed meat for the first time in eight years. When he joked that he was going to indulge in bread, Shaina once again commented on his diet.
“Eat it! Eat it!’ she chanted, adding, “Honestly, if you don’t eat the bread, it’s going to be really unattractive.”
When Kyle responded by saying he was “always being tested,” Shaina said that a “guy that doesn’t eat the bread is weird” to her.
Kyle was caught off guard and assured Shaina there was “no pressure” before suggesting that spending the night together could be a way of “bonding.” There was no changing her mind at that point though.
After he told her that he wasn’t angry and understood her reasoning, she announced that she was turning in for the night.
“You’re going to go to your room now?” he asked, glancing at the clock. “It’s 7:40.”
The next morning, Shaina left Mexico.
While Deepti rationalized that they were “emotionally intimate” and simply not in a rush, Shake described a complete absence of physical attraction to his fiancée with several of the men on the show.
At the cast gathering in Mexico, he described Deepti as the “No. 1 hype girl” to Jarrette. However, he said he was “not physically attracted to her” before likening her to his aunt.
“Mallory’s pretty beautiful,” Nick told Jarrette, continuing to ask how it felt to see her with Sal.
Jarrette still hadn’t spoken to Mallory since she rejected his marriage offering in the pods, so Nick urged him to “wish her well” and “make it comfortable.”
Jarrette assured him that he would greet the couple eventually, but Nick didn’t relent. Even though Jarrette was already engaged to Iyanna, Nick asked if he would have proposed to Mallory in the pods if he knew she would have said yes.
“Man! Leave me alone,” Jarrette responded.
Though neither of them explicitly expressed regret, they did skirt around their feelings for each other. Jarrette teased that her engagement ring is silver instead of gold, the metal she told him she preferred.
“You don’t like that ring. You like gold rings,” he said, and she agreed. He continued, “You know how I know? Because I asked.”
After watching them interact, Sal left the party in tears after deciding that his fiancée was “not interested” in him. When Sal mentioned the comment to Jarrette in a later episode, the project manager brushed off his conversation with Mallory as a joke.
However, his water shoes got caught in the sand. Sal tripped and brought Mallory tumbling to the ground with him.
Dane repeated the question and clarified that he wanted to know if he believes in “Christ our savior.” Kyle, an athiest, responded, “No, I don’t,” and the entire room went quiet.
Her family stressed the importance of physical intimacy, pointed out a mark resembling a hickey on Nick’s neck, and asked how often the couple sleeps together — comments that the marketing manager didn’t seem prepared to answer.
In a confessional, Nick said his family was “a little more reserved” than the Ruhls but complimented his fiancée’s family for having “open communication” that “doesn’t have any boundaries.”
Out of the gate, they were on the same page about moving into a two-bedroom apartment for the extra space.
But clear differences in their financial philosophies emerged when Natalie suggested buying instead of renting. After all, she pointed out that she was financially prepared to make the purchase.
While discussing each of their spending habits, Shayne estimated that he shells out around $2,000 per month on food.
Natalie reacted by telling him that they need to be aligned on their financial milestones and saving accounts, and Shayne explained that he doesn’t “believe in 401Ks.”
“I take risks a lot with that kind of stuff,” he told her, adding, “We can’t just live a normal life where we just buy a house and put money in our 401Ks.”
Because she had a connection with Shayne in the pods, Natalie appeared to orbit closely around him as soon as the hairstylist showed up at the party.
Of all people, Nick inserted himself into the situation by telling Shaina that he recently asked Shayne about the nature of his and Natalie’s closed-door conversations.
When Shayne was about to answer, Nick said Natalie was “staring at him like she was going to cut his throat.”
“They are so insane,” he added.
During the conversation, he confronted her about offering to set Natalie up with another man, and she grew defensive. Though the hairstylist admitted to calling Natalie and pitching a backup plan, she said the comment was “taken out of context” and apologized.
Shaina then questioned if he and Natalie are making issues out of nothing because they were “bored in their relationship,” which she described to him as “fake.”
Hs mother sided with Deepti.
“Being really frank, I’m very much identifying with her right now more than you. She could find someone who absolutely loves her the way she is, and she’s a wonderful person. She doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less,” she told her son.
After getting dressed up as a hot dog (she bought the costume after being “easily persuaded” by an Instagram ad), Danielle convinced him to put on a corn costume before they sat down to chat.
Perched on the couch, the couple compared their social lives before the experiment, and it quickly became evident that Danielle partied much more than Nick did.
She asked if it worried him that her friends have broken tables during nights out, and he, still dressed as a corn stalk, said that “no one would climb on my kitchen table and break it,” labeling damage to a host’s property as an “immaturity thing.”
“Well, me and my friends do,” she responded, adding, “We like to have fun.”
“This isn’t about looks,” he said. “I feel like I’m with a family member sometimes. She reminds me so much of my aunt.”
Shayne attempted to steer the conversation in a productive direction and asked what Shake has done to improve the situation. He advised the veterinarian to “spice it up somehow.”
Shake replied: “With your aunt?”
Shayne, who played baseball as a student at the University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point, struck out right away. Frustrated, he threw the bat across the field.
“I’ve never been more embarrassed in my entire life,” he said. “I’m a lot of emotion right now. I’m pissed.”
Sal, who had never played baseball before that day, hit ball after ball, and his success didn’t sit well with Shayne.
“Fuck Sal, who’s wearing dress shoes and tight fucking pants and can’t swing a bat to save his life. It’s embarrassing as shit. I got the short shaft out of everyone here in the stadium,” he said.
Chris Coelen, the “Love Is Blind” showrunner, told Vulture that Shayne got “worked up” in off-camera moments after the bachelor party because he was “embarrassed and emotional” for reasons unrelated to his relationship.
The couples were supposed to refrain from seeing each other between the bachelor and bachelorette parties and the weddings. However, Shayne went to see Natalie instead, and that’s when they got into their explosive fight.
“I’m sweatier than I have ever been in my entire life,” he whispered to Danielle at the altar, wiping drops from his eyes.
The couple insisted on having an outdoor wedding, Coelen told Vulture. The showrunner explained that their nuptials just happened to land on a particularly hot day.
“I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact you’ve made on my life but no, I cannot marry you,” she said, continuing, “I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say, ‘No.'”
Deepti then walked away from Shake and exited the venue. According to Coelen, neither party was interested in having a conversation after the wedding.
“She didn’t. And by the way, he — again, crazy to me — had no interest in going in and talking to her! He’s more interested in hanging out with his friends,” the showrunner said.
When asked if he was at all saddened by the failed engagement, Shake said that “a part” of him was indeed upset. “It’s a net positive,” he added. “Overall, there’s so much more positive emotion.”
Standing in the middle of a circle of people, Shake said Deepti would have gone through with the marriage if he had wanted to marry her.
“I want to get back into my fitness routine,” he said in a post-ceremony confessional, adding, “I have reservations at Nobu on Sunday, so things are going to be good.”
The couple got into a heated argument, during which Shayne told Natalie that he hated her and viewed her as the “worst thing that’s ever happened” to him. The remarks led the bride-to-be to doubt their relationship.
So while Shayne said “I do” at the altar, Natalie did not.
Once they both left the venue, she told him that she was open to working on their relationship but did not feel they were ready for marriage at that point in time.
The priest then asked the final question, and Sal responded by saying he could not marry Mallory because he needed “more time.”
Once all the guests left, he told Mallory that he didn’t want to “make the final decision” until he was at the wedding. She said she didn’t know what she would have said if the priest asked her first but added that she “might have” said yes.
Sal expressed a desire to remain in her life, but when she asked if he was still interested in a relationship, he said he needed more time away from the experiment.
“I think what we should do next is go on a date,” he said.
“When I said yes, I felt very confused in the pod. I felt a little manipulated by you bringing out your mother’s engagement ring,” Shaina told him.
Kyle countered: “How special you should have felt! I would be so honored.”
Shaina said she “couldn’t go through” with the process because it didn’t feel right to wear the engagement ring on her finger.
Ultimately, she apologized and agreed that she should have turned down his marriage offer in the pods.
“I fucked up,” he said at the reunion, looking directly across the room at Deepti. “I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much. She’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me. That’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”
Shaina agreed with Kyle that Deepti is “amazing,” and he followed up, “She is. I love her. She’s the best.”
No one asked Shake for his opinion, but he jumped in to say he would love for Kyle and Deepti to be together. “Happy to facilitate,” he told them.
Since Danielle moved into Nick’s apartment, Vanessa Lachey playfully asked if all of their furniture is intact, a reference to the couple’s previous discussion about Danielle’s broken table.
Danielle confirmed that her husband “must have a lot sturdier furniture than I do,” which made Shayne laugh.
“Don’t go that route!” she responded before confirming that “has actually also happened.”
Nick Lachey chimed in: “It’s the only way to test it.”
He stood by the intrusive questions he asked about the women’s physical attributes in the pods and said it was natural for a person to desire a “certain physical body type” in addition to a strong emotional connection.
For example, he said “it would be very hard” for him to handle a “big weight discrepancy” between him and his partner.
“We all have our physical preferences,” he told the group.
Shake then gestured toward the women sitting on the other side of the room.
“Every woman here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa. And I wish I wasn’t! I wish I wasn’t. The point is it’s not a choice,” he said, adding, “It’s nature, baby. We’re animals.”
Nick Lachey then responded, “No, you treat animals. We’re human beings. There’s a big difference. Now I see why you don’t treat human beings.”
Collective groans, eye rolls, and a chorus of “shut up” swept the room every time he spoke. It became evident that they all sided with Deepti.
At one point, Iyanna told Shake that he would benefit from “seeing a psychologist and figuring out coping skills to navigate relationships as a narcissist.” She wasn’t alone in her criticism; The other cast members also rallied around Deepti.
“I’m so happy for every single person sitting on this couch today because they have my back and they call you out,” Deepti told Shake, adding that “every single person” on the show takes issue with him.
“They all warned me that this is not a person you should marry because he’s talking about you behind your back,” Deepti said during the reunion episode.
Until she watched the show, she explained that she didn’t understand the full extent of his remarks, which Natalie and Iyanna agreed were “watered-down” in the final cut.
“Beyond what was shown, we know about all the things that you said,” Natalie told him, adding, “That was a very watered-down version of the things you said behind her back. I don’t understand how you don’t feel remorse.”
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
All the best drama surrounding ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2 came after the show. Here are 13 of the wildest moments that have happened since the finale.