41 of the most cringeworthy moments on ‘Love Is Blind’ season 2

Salvador Perez serenaded Mallory Zapata the first time they met in the pods. Sal and Mallory on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata coursed through the obvious introductory topics — families, hometowns, cultures — when they had their first in-pod conversation. Before they parted ways, Mallory told Sal that she would like to continue their discussion another time. He reiterated the sentiment and promptly launched into the first of his many serenades. “Adios, mi amor,” Sal sang.

Shake Chatterjee volunteered for the blind-dating experiment but still sought out information about the women’s bodies, ages, and physical appearances. Shake on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Netflix “Love Is Blind” participants are supposed to form connections based on factors other than physical appearances, but that didn’t stop Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee from finding roundabout ways to ask the women about their looks. He surveyed their ethnicities (telling Mallory she had “latina vibes”), body types (asking Iyanna McNeely about her clothing size), fitness routines (explaining to Hope Antoniello Foley that he “gets along best with individuals that do work out”), and ages (breaking the news to Chassidy Mickale, a contestant one year his senior, that he prefers “dating younger”).

Shake asked Deepti Vempati if he would “have trouble picking her up” during their first conversation. Shake and Deepti on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix When Shake met Deepti Vempati in the pods, he immediately asked her if she was Indian. She rolled with the punches and, in an attempt to push the conversation forward, invited Shake to talk about his career as a veterinarian and house DJ. After she shared her love for music, Shake asked if she liked “being on a guy’s shoulders” at music festivals — a not-so-subtle way of finding out how much she weighed. “Yeah. You’re up for the challenge? You can pick me up?” Deepti replied. Shake doubled down: “Will I have trouble picking you up?” After Deepti opened up about her weight loss and body image, Shake reflected on his “superficial questions” and said he felt “ashamed and embarrassed” by his behavior. He later attributed his focus on the women’s looks to his own “body image issues.”

Shayne Jansen said he liked Natalie Lee because she liked him. Shayne and Nick on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix After a day spent in the pods, the men gathered around a table to discuss their feelings toward the women. Nick Thompson asked Shayne Jansen what he likes about his frontrunner Natalie Lee, and he responded: “That she liked me. I’m a words guy, dude. I was her favorite.” The real-estate agent continued, “You give me the words of that, my ego goes through the roof.”

Trisha Frame became concerned that the other men’s interest in her would deter Nick from pursuing her. Trisha on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Trisha Frame was fairly certain that Nick had taken a liking to her in the pods, but in her eyes, there was a potential problem standing in the way: the other men liked her too. She worried that the men would talk about their feelings for her in front of Nick, and, in turn, discourage him from pursuing her. “A lot of the other guys like me,” she told Lee. “A lot of them like me.”

Trisha insisted that Danielle Ruhl was named Holly. Trisha on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Trisha was quick to scope out the other women who were also vying for Nick’s heart, namely Danielle Ruhl. “Is it Holly or Molly? Is the girl’s name Holly or Molly?” the real-estate agent asked during a confessional. A man’s voice from behind the camera responded: “Danielle.” “No, I think it’s Holly,” she insisted. “Yeah, it’s Holly, or Dolly or Molly.” Regardless of the other contestant’s name, Trisha assured the audience that she was unthreatened. Even though Nick allegedly told Danielle that she was tied with another woman as his “No. 1” choice, Trisha said she was “pretty sure” that woman was her. “I felt a little relieved because I don’t think she’s that much of a competition compared to me,” she added.

Shayne mistook Natalie for Shaina Hurley in the pods. Shayne and Natalie on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix After Shayne told Natalie that she was his “No. 1” choice in the pods, they reconvened for another conversation to get to know each other better. Natalie playfully instructed Shayne to guess who was on the other side of the wall as they got settled. He responded, “Shaina,” before adding, “That’s who I was hoping for. What are you wearing over there?” Too stunned to respond for several moments, Natalie eventually revealed Shayne’s mistake. Even though he apologized, he told her that it was “weird” for her to be upset and denied that he was “leading her on.” “If this little hiccup is that big of a deal and that changes everything, then maybe this is not what we thought it was,” Shayne said before leaving the room.

After Shayne asked Natalie to be his girlfriend, he told Shaina to “fight” for their connection. Shayne and Shaina on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix The day after his argument with Natalie, Shayne apologized and gifted her a rose, telling her that he was “fully focused” on their relationship. “There’s going to be no more confusion,” Shayne avowed, adding, “I just want to focus on us and that’s it really.” Later that night, Shayne was back in the pods with Shaina. Sensing that she was holding back, he told her to “fight for it” and reassure him of her feelings. Shaina refused to “play second fiddle to anybody” and confronted him about his earlier conversation with Natalie, during which he asked her to be his girlfriend. “Whatever she says, why does it matter?” he argued before admitting that Natalie is, in fact, his girlfriend.

Shaina, a Christian, and Kyle Abrams, an atheist, debated creation and evolution. Kyle and Shaina on ‘Love Is Blind,’ Netflix Kyle Abrams and Shaina’s religious differences came to head in the pods. Neither he, a Catholic-raised atheist, nor Shaina, a devout Christian, were willing to budge on their beliefs. “I am resistant to brainwashing,” he said, leading her to reply, “I think you are brainwashed.” Kyle then asked Shaina about her specific viewpoints on topics like creation. The hairstylist confirmed that she does not believe in the Big Bang theory, astronomers’ explanation for how the universe began, nor does she believe in evolution. When Kyle asked Shaina about the bible, she stopped him and said that he has to read it in its entirety before offering any criticism. “I’ll pray for you, babe,” she added at the end of the conversation.

When Shake met Deepti face-to-face, he told her that he was going to impregnate her. Shake and Deepti on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix As soon as Shake saw his new fiancée, he couldn’t take his eyes or hands off of her. “I don’t think he expected me to look the way I look,” she said in a confessional. “He went straight for the ass.” During the interaction, Shake gave every indication that he was wildly attracted to Deepti. When they sat down in a side room, he whispered: “I’m going to get you pregnant.”

Shaina accepted Kyle’s proposal despite their unresolved differences, and he compared her to his mom. Kyle and Shaina on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Just when it seemed like the pair’s conflicting religious beliefs would send them their separate ways, Kyle popped the question to Shaina. “This stage of my life, I’ll never find that perfect person where everything aligns so perfectly,” he told her from the other side of the wall. Kyle proposed with his mother’s engagement ring, explaining to Shaina that she reminded him of her. “She was very, very religious, and she makes me the happiest,” he said. “I want someone who resembles her.” Shaina contemplated the decision for several moments before ultimately accepting his proposal. While Kyle gleamed with happiness at the outcome, Shaina, who had broken off an engagement in the past, cried in a confessional afterward, saying that she didn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

After accepting Kyle’s proposal, Shaina met with Shayne to profess her lingering feelings. Shayne and Shaina on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix After accepting Kyle’s proposal, Shaina made one final attempt to win over Shayne. The real-estate agent was expecting Natalie to enter the room and had plans to propose to her that day, so he was stunned to hear Shaina’s voice emanating from the other side of the wall. “I just wanted you to know that I do have deep feelings for you,” Shaina said. Shayne expressed his frustration at the “wasted time” they spent not talking and said he wished she had communicated her emotions earlier. They agreed not to share their conversation with anyone else before Shayne ultimately turned her away.

Jarrette Jones proposed to Iyanna almost immediately after Mallory turned him down. Jarrette on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Jarrette Jones wavered between Iyanna and Mallory in the pods, forming strong feelings for both women. But when it came to making a decision on who he wanted to marry, he went with Mallory. “I could definitely see myself proposing and having a life with Iyanna, but I want to propose to Mallory,” he said in episode three. “I’ll be celebrating my 50th anniversary with Mallory.” Mallory, however, didn’t share the same vision for her future. She tearfully turned him down because of her connection with Sal. Jarrette was shattered, but he didn’t take long to form a new plan: propose to Iyanna. He got down on one knee in the pods the following day and asked her to be his wife.

Shaina wore her engagement ring on her thumb instead of her ring finger. Shaina on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix The hairstylist told her fiancé that she wore his mother’s engagement ring around her thumb because she didn’t “want to lose it.” “I’ve been wearing it as a thumb ring,” Shaina said.

Kyle ate meat for the first time in eight years to appease Shaina. Kyle and Shaina on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix During a romantic getaway to Mexico, Kyle ordered dinner in his and Shaina’s hotel room. She cut into her steak, while he, a vegetarian, opted for an eggplant entrée. “Oh my god, ew. You need to eat meat,” she told him. He offered to split the meals and, in doing so, consumed meat for the first time in eight years. When he joked that he was going to indulge in bread, Shaina once again commented on his diet. “Eat it! Eat it!’ she chanted, adding, “Honestly, if you don’t eat the bread, it’s going to be really unattractive.” When Kyle responded by saying he was “always being tested,” Shaina said that a “guy that doesn’t eat the bread is weird” to her.

On her first night with Kyle, Shaina retreated to a separate hotel room at 7:40 PM. Shaina and Kyle on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix On the first night the couples spent in Mexico, Shaina told Kyle that she wanted to “set boundaries” and stay in separate hotel rooms. Kyle was caught off guard and assured Shaina there was “no pressure” before suggesting that spending the night together could be a way of “bonding.” There was no changing her mind at that point though. After he told her that he wasn’t angry and understood her reasoning, she announced that she was turning in for the night. “You’re going to go to your room now?” he asked, glancing at the clock. “It’s 7:40.” The next morning, Shaina left Mexico.

Shake discussed his lack of physical attraction to Deepti in conversations with other cast members. Jarrette and Shake on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Shake and Deepti decided against sleeping together in Mexico, they both explained on the show. While Deepti rationalized that they were “emotionally intimate” and simply not in a rush, Shake described a complete absence of physical attraction to his fiancée with several of the men on the show. At the cast gathering in Mexico, he described Deepti as the “No. 1 hype girl” to Jarrette. However, he said he was “not physically attracted to her” before likening her to his aunt.

Nick repeatedly encouraged Jarrette to talk to Mallory at the cast gathering. Nick and Jarrette on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Nick flew solo to the cast gathering since Danielle was feeling under the weather, but he found ways to keep himself busy nonetheless. Specifically, he took it upon himself to encourage Jarrette to strike up a conversation with Mallory. “Mallory’s pretty beautiful,” Nick told Jarrette, continuing to ask how it felt to see her with Sal. Jarrette still hadn’t spoken to Mallory since she rejected his marriage offering in the pods, so Nick urged him to “wish her well” and “make it comfortable.” Jarrette assured him that he would greet the couple eventually, but Nick didn’t relent. Even though Jarrette was already engaged to Iyanna, Nick asked if he would have proposed to Mallory in the pods if he knew she would have said yes. “Man! Leave me alone,” Jarrette responded.

Jarrette and Mallory rehashed their past in the pods in front of their fiancés. Jarrette and Mallory on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix When Jarrette and Mallory saw each other for the first time at the cast gathering in Mexico, they discussed the connection they formed in the pods — a conversation that played out as their partners looked on from a distance. Though neither of them explicitly expressed regret, they did skirt around their feelings for each other. Jarrette teased that her engagement ring is silver instead of gold, the metal she told him she preferred. “You don’t like that ring. You like gold rings,” he said, and she agreed. He continued, “You know how I know? Because I asked.” After watching them interact, Sal left the party in tears after deciding that his fiancée was “not interested” in him. When Sal mentioned the comment to Jarrette in a later episode, the project manager brushed off his conversation with Mallory as a joke.

Sal wiped out with Mallory in his arms, sending them both tumbling in the sand. Mallory and Sal on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix When the cast members sprinted into the ocean, Sal made a romantic gesture and swept Mallory off of her feet — literally. However, his water shoes got caught in the sand. Sal tripped and brought Mallory tumbling to the ground with him.

Kyle had an awkward interaction with Shaina’s family when they discussed their different religious beliefs. Kyle met the Hurley family on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Shaina introduced Kyle to her family, and the encounter went south quickly. Her brother, Dane, asked the construction worker if he was a “godly man,” catching him by surprise. Dane repeated the question and clarified that he wanted to know if he believes in “Christ our savior.” Kyle, an athiest, responded, “No, I don’t,” and the entire room went quiet.

The Ruhl family interrogated Nick and Danielle about their sex life. Nick and Danielle on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix The first time Nick met his future in-laws, he fielded questions about his and Danielle’s sex life. Her family stressed the importance of physical intimacy, pointed out a mark resembling a hickey on Nick’s neck, and asked how often the couple sleeps together — comments that the marketing manager didn’t seem prepared to answer. In a confessional, Nick said his family was “a little more reserved” than the Ruhls but complimented his fiancée’s family for having “open communication” that “doesn’t have any boundaries.”

Natalie and Shayne realized they have opposite financial philosophies after they were already engaged. Natalie and Shayne on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Once Natalie and Shayne were outside of the pods and back in the real world, they sat down to discuss their next steps as a couple. Out of the gate, they were on the same page about moving into a two-bedroom apartment for the extra space. But clear differences in their financial philosophies emerged when Natalie suggested buying instead of renting. After all, she pointed out that she was financially prepared to make the purchase. While discussing each of their spending habits, Shayne estimated that he shells out around $2,000 per month on food. Natalie reacted by telling him that they need to be aligned on their financial milestones and saving accounts, and Shayne explained that he doesn’t “believe in 401Ks.” “I take risks a lot with that kind of stuff,” he told her, adding, “We can’t just live a normal life where we just buy a house and put money in our 401Ks.”

Nick inserted himself into Shaina’s drama with Natalie and Shayne. Shaina, Danielle, and Nick on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Shaina came face-to-face with everyone for the first time at Jarrette’s gathering in Chicago. Because she had a connection with Shayne in the pods, Natalie appeared to orbit closely around him as soon as the hairstylist showed up at the party. Of all people, Nick inserted himself into the situation by telling Shaina that he recently asked Shayne about the nature of his and Natalie’s closed-door conversations. When Shayne was about to answer, Nick said Natalie was “staring at him like she was going to cut his throat.” “They are so insane,” he added.

Shaina called Shayne’s relationship with Natalie “fake.” Shayne and Shaina conversed on the fringes of the waterside gathering, laughing off her failed engagement to Kyle and tip-toeing around their past connection. During the conversation, he confronted her about offering to set Natalie up with another man, and she grew defensive. Though the hairstylist admitted to calling Natalie and pitching a backup plan, she said the comment was “taken out of context” and apologized. Shaina then questioned if he and Natalie are making issues out of nothing because they were “bored in their relationship,” which she described to him as “fake.”

Shake’s mother sided with Deepti instead of her son. Shake and his mother on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix In a side conversation during Deepti’s visit to Shake’s home, the veterinarian told his mother that he lacks an “instinctual attraction” or “animalistic attraction” to his fiancée, who he said is otherwise “perfect.” Hs mother sided with Deepti. “Being really frank, I’m very much identifying with her right now more than you. She could find someone who absolutely loves her the way she is, and she’s a wonderful person. She doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less,” she told her son.

Danielle and Nick had a tense discussion while dressed up as a hot dog and a stalk of corn. Danielle and Nick on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix The first time Nick visited Danielle’s apartment, he was greeted by Nerf guns, video games, and closets full of unfolded clothing. After getting dressed up as a hot dog (she bought the costume after being “easily persuaded” by an Instagram ad), Danielle convinced him to put on a corn costume before they sat down to chat. Perched on the couch, the couple compared their social lives before the experiment, and it quickly became evident that Danielle partied much more than Nick did. She asked if it worried him that her friends have broken tables during nights out, and he, still dressed as a corn stalk, said that “no one would climb on my kitchen table and break it,” labeling damage to a host’s property as an “immaturity thing.” “Well, me and my friends do,” she responded, adding, “We like to have fun.”

Shake likened his relationship with Deepti to “being with a family member.” Shayne and Shake on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Five days out from the weddings, Shake told Shayne that his lack of attraction to Deepti wasn’t stemming because of her physical appearance. “This isn’t about looks,” he said. “I feel like I’m with a family member sometimes. She reminds me so much of my aunt.” Shayne attempted to steer the conversation in a productive direction and asked what Shake has done to improve the situation. He advised the veterinarian to “spice it up somehow.” Shake replied: “With your aunt?”

Shayne grew genuinely furious when he struck out at Wrigley Field during the men’s bachelor party. Shayne at Wrigley Field in ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix The male cast members celebrated their bachelor party at Wrigley Field, where they took turns going up to bat at home plate. Shayne, who played baseball as a student at the University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point, struck out right away. Frustrated, he threw the bat across the field. “I’ve never been more embarrassed in my entire life,” he said. “I’m a lot of emotion right now. I’m pissed.” Sal, who had never played baseball before that day, hit ball after ball, and his success didn’t sit well with Shayne. “Fuck Sal, who’s wearing dress shoes and tight fucking pants and can’t swing a bat to save his life. It’s embarrassing as shit. I got the short shaft out of everyone here in the stadium,” he said. Chris Coelen, the “Love Is Blind” showrunner, told Vulture that Shayne got “worked up” in off-camera moments after the bachelor party because he was “embarrassed and emotional” for reasons unrelated to his relationship. The couples were supposed to refrain from seeing each other between the bachelor and bachelorette parties and the weddings. However, Shayne went to see Natalie instead, and that’s when they got into their explosive fight.

Nick stood in direct sunlight at his wedding and sweat through his suit. Nick on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Maybe it was pre-wedding jitters, or maybe it was the beating sun, but Nick was drenched in sweat by the time the bride made her way down the aisle. “I’m sweatier than I have ever been in my entire life,” he whispered to Danielle at the altar, wiping drops from his eyes. The couple insisted on having an outdoor wedding, Coelen told Vulture. The showrunner explained that their nuptials just happened to land on a particularly hot day.

Nick said that marrying Danielle was a “game-time decision.” Nick on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix “Saying yes and committing to get married today to Danielle was a game-time decision because I wasn’t 100% sure that she was 100% sure,” he explained in a post-ceremony confessional.

Deepti left Shake standing at the altar alone. Deepti and Shake on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Deepti and Shake gathered their friends and family for their wedding ceremony. When it came time to exchange vows, she went first. “I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact you’ve made on my life but no, I cannot marry you,” she said, continuing, “I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say, ‘No.'” Deepti then walked away from Shake and exited the venue. According to Coelen, neither party was interested in having a conversation after the wedding. “She didn’t. And by the way, he — again, crazy to me — had no interest in going in and talking to her! He’s more interested in hanging out with his friends,” the showrunner said.

Shake reacted to the breakup by calling it a “net positive” and shifted his attention to his Nobu reservation. Shake on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix In the immediate aftermath of Shake’s breakup with Deepti, the veterinarian did his best to come off as unbothered to the wedding guests. When asked if he was at all saddened by the failed engagement, Shake said that “a part” of him was indeed upset. “It’s a net positive,” he added. “Overall, there’s so much more positive emotion.” Standing in the middle of a circle of people, Shake said Deepti would have gone through with the marriage if he had wanted to marry her. “I want to get back into my fitness routine,” he said in a post-ceremony confessional, adding, “I have reservations at Nobu on Sunday, so things are going to be good.”

Natalie turned Shayne down on their wedding day after being very confident in their relationship throughout the season. Natalie on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix Throughout the season, Natalie and Shayne seemed set on getting married by the end of the experiment. That changed on the eve of their wedding. The couple got into a heated argument, during which Shayne told Natalie that he hated her and viewed her as the “worst thing that’s ever happened” to him. The remarks led the bride-to-be to doubt their relationship. So while Shayne said “I do” at the altar, Natalie did not. Once they both left the venue, she told him that she was open to working on their relationship but did not feel they were ready for marriage at that point in time.

Sal said he decided to walk away from Mallory on their wedding day. Mallory and Sal on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix When Sal and Mallory were hand-in-hand at the altar, it seemed like they were headed for marriage. He promised to always be his “truest self” for her and told her that he loved her. The priest then asked the final question, and Sal responded by saying he could not marry Mallory because he needed “more time.” Once all the guests left, he told Mallory that he didn’t want to “make the final decision” until he was at the wedding. She said she didn’t know what she would have said if the priest asked her first but added that she “might have” said yes. Sal expressed a desire to remain in her life, but when she asked if he was still interested in a relationship, he said he needed more time away from the experiment. “I think what we should do next is go on a date,” he said.

At the reunion, Shaina recalled feeling “manipulated” by Kyle’s decision to propose with his mother’s engagement ring. The ‘Love Is Blind’ cast members at the reunion, which premiered on Netflix on March 4. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Kyle criticized Shaina’s decision to accept his proposal in the pods after finding out that she professed her feelings to Shayne immediately afterward. “When I said yes, I felt very confused in the pod. I felt a little manipulated by you bringing out your mother’s engagement ring,” Shaina told him. Kyle countered: “How special you should have felt! I would be so honored.” Shaina said she “couldn’t go through” with the process because it didn’t feel right to wear the engagement ring on her finger. Ultimately, she apologized and agreed that she should have turned down his marriage offer in the pods.

Kyle said he should have asked Deepti to marry him instead of Shaina. The ‘Love Is Blind’ season two reunion is currently available to stream on Netflix. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Reflecting on the experiment, Kyle said he has one major regret: proposing to Shaina instead of Deepti. “I fucked up,” he said at the reunion, looking directly across the room at Deepti. “I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much. She’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me. That’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.” Shaina agreed with Kyle that Deepti is “amazing,” and he followed up, “She is. I love her. She’s the best.” No one asked Shake for his opinion, but he jumped in to say he would love for Kyle and Deepti to be together. “Happy to facilitate,” he told them.

Danielle joked that she and Nick have broken his furniture while having sex. Danielle and Nick at the reunion. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Nick and Danielle update the group on their life as a married couple during the reunion. Since Danielle moved into Nick’s apartment, Vanessa Lachey playfully asked if all of their furniture is intact, a reference to the couple’s previous discussion about Danielle’s broken table. Danielle confirmed that her husband “must have a lot sturdier furniture than I do,” which made Shayne laugh. “Don’t go that route!” she responded before confirming that “has actually also happened.” Nick Lachey chimed in: “It’s the only way to test it.”

Shake defended his behavior at the reunion and said he wasn’t attracted to any of the women except for Vanessa Lachey. The ‘Love Is Blind’ cast members at the season two reunion. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX Shake used the reunion as an opportunity to double down on his behavior, interrupting other conversations in order to defend his actions and insert his own opinions. He stood by the intrusive questions he asked about the women’s physical attributes in the pods and said it was natural for a person to desire a “certain physical body type” in addition to a strong emotional connection. For example, he said “it would be very hard” for him to handle a “big weight discrepancy” between him and his partner. “We all have our physical preferences,” he told the group. Shake then gestured toward the women sitting on the other side of the room. “Every woman here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa. And I wish I wasn’t! I wish I wasn’t. The point is it’s not a choice,” he said, adding, “It’s nature, baby. We’re animals.” Nick Lachey then responded, “No, you treat animals. We’re human beings. There’s a big difference. Now I see why you don’t treat human beings.”

The entire cast shut down Shake at the reunion. The ‘Love Is Blind’ season two cast at the reunion. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX From the moment the cast came back together in the bonus episode, they had dwindling patience for Shake. Collective groans, eye rolls, and a chorus of “shut up” swept the room every time he spoke. It became evident that they all sided with Deepti. At one point, Iyanna told Shake that he would benefit from “seeing a psychologist and figuring out coping skills to navigate relationships as a narcissist.” She wasn’t alone in her criticism; The other cast members also rallied around Deepti. “I’m so happy for every single person sitting on this couch today because they have my back and they call you out,” Deepti told Shake, adding that “every single person” on the show takes issue with him.