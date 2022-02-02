Meet the season 2 cast of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’

Natalie Lee Natalie Lee is a cast member on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix The 29-year-old is a consulting manager.

Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee The 33-year-old is a veterinarian and a DJ.

Juhie Faheem The 31-year-old works as a clinical therapist.

Rocky Smith The executive is 30 years old.

Mallory Zapata Zapata is a 32-year-old communications manager.

Brian Ngo The 32-year-old works as an advertising strategist.

Caitlin McKee McKee, 31, works in medical software sales.

Vito Slamone The 33-year-old owns a pizzeria.

Olivia Harris Harris is a 29-year-old recruitment professional.

Shayne Jansen The 32-year-old is a real estate agent.

Hope Antoniello Foley The 32-year-old works as a sales manager.

Kyle Abrams The glazier is 29-year-old.

Jarrette Jones Jones is a 32-year-old project manager.

Aja Johnson Johnson is 28 years old and works as a paralegal.

Brandon McGhee The insurance broker is 36 years old.

Chassidy Mickale Mickale, 34, has her own beauty concierge business.

Julius Cacho Cacho is a 39-year-old logistics manager.

Deepti Vempati The information data analyst is 31 years old.

Jeremy Hartwell Hartwell is a 36-year-old entrepreneur.

Joey Miller Miller is a 30-year-old business strategy consultant.

Iyanna McNeely The 27-year-old works as a program coordinator at a health clinic.

Shaina Hurley The hairstylist is 32 years old.

Jason Beaumont The flight attendant is 31 years old.

Kara Williams Williams, 32, is a client service manager.

Danielle Ruhl The 29-year-old works in marketing as an associate director.

Haseeb Hussain Hussain joins the group as a 28-year-old lawyer.

Trisha Frame Frame, 30, is a real-estate broker.

Nick Thompson The 36-year-old works as a vice president of product marketing.

Shea'na Grigsby Grigsby is a 36-year-old event partnership director.