Meet the season 2 cast of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’

Claudia Willen
Love is blind season 2 cast members
‘Love Is Blind’ season two premieres in February 2022. Patrick Wymore/Netflix
  • Netflix’s reality show “Love Is Blind” returns with its second season on February 11.
  • A new group of singles will enter the pods in search of love.
  • Insider created a guide to the 30 hopefuls set to appear on season two. See them below.
Natalie Lee
Natalie lee love is blind
Natalie Lee is a cast member on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 29-year-old is a consulting manager.
Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee
Abhishek Chatterjee 'Love Is Blind.'
Abhishek Chatterjee is on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 33-year-old is a veterinarian and a DJ.
Juhie Faheem
Juhie Faheem in Love Is Blind S2.
Juhie Faheem is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 31-year-old works as a clinical therapist.
Rocky Smith
Rocky Smith Love Is Blind
Rocky Smith is a cast member on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
The executive is 30 years old. 
Mallory Zapata
Mallory Zapata Love Is Blind
Mallory Zapata appears on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
Zapata is a 32-year-old communications manager.
Brian Ngo
Brian Ngo Love is Blind
Brian Ngo is a ‘Love Is Blind’ season two cast member. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 32-year-old works as an advertising strategist. 
Caitlin McKee
Caitlin McKee love is blind season 2
Caitlin McKee is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
McKee, 31, works in medical software sales. 
Vito Slamone
Vito Slamone Love Is blind
Vito Slamone is on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 33-year-old owns a pizzeria.
Olivia Harris
Olivia Harris love is blind season 2
Olivia Harris is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Harris is a 29-year-old recruitment professional.
Shayne Jansen
Shayne Jansen Love Is blind
Shayne Jansen is on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 32-year-old is a real estate agent.
Hope Antoniello Foley
Hope Antoniello Foley love is blind s2
Hope Antoniello Foley is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 32-year-old works as a sales manager.
Kyle Abrams
Kyle Abrams love is blind
Kyle Abrams is on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
The glazier is 29-year-old.
Jarrette Jones
Jarrette Jones love is blind season 2
Jarrette Jones is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Jones is a 32-year-old project manager.
Aja Johnson
Aja Johnson Love is blind season 2
Aja Johnson is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Johnson is 28 years old and works as a paralegal.
Brandon McGhee
Brandon McGhee love is blind season 2
Brandon McGhee is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The insurance broker is 36 years old. 
Chassidy Mickale
Chassidy Mickale LIB s2
Chassidy Mickale is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Mickale, 34, has her own beauty concierge business. 
Julius Cacho
Julius Cacho love is blind season 2
Julius Cacho is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Cacho is a 39-year-old logistics manager. 
Deepti Vempati
Deepti Vempati love is blind
Deepti Vempati is on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
The information data analyst is 31 years old. 
Jeremy Hartwell
Jeremy Hartwell Love Is Blind S2.
Jeremy Hartwell is a ‘Love Is Blind’ season two cast member. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Hartwell is a 36-year-old entrepreneur.
Joey Miller
Joey Miller love is blind season 2
Joey Miller is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Miller is a 30-year-old business strategy consultant. 
Iyanna McNeely
Iyanna McNeely 'Love Is Blind' season two
Iyanna McNeely is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 27-year-old works as a program coordinator at a health clinic.
Shaina Hurley
Shaina Hurley love is blind
Shaina Hurley is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The hairstylist is 32 years old. 
Jason Beaumont
Jason Beaumont LIB s2
Jason Beaumont is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The flight attendant is 31 years old. 
Kara Williams
Kara Williams LIB s2
Kara Williams is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Williams, 32, is a client service manager.
Danielle Ruhl
Danielle Ruhl LIB s2
Danielle Ruhl is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 29-year-old works in marketing as an associate director.
Haseeb Hussain
Haseeb Hussain 'Love Is Blind' season two
Haseeb Hussain is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
Hussain joins the group as a 28-year-old lawyer.
Trisha Frame
Trisha Frame love is blind
Trisha Frame is on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
Frame, 30, is a real-estate broker. 
Nick Thompson
Nick Thompson LIB s2
Nick Thompson is on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. Ser Baffo/Netflix
The 36-year-old works as a vice president of product marketing. 
Shea’na Grigsby
Shea'na Grigsby Love Is Blind season 2
Shea’na Grigsby is on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
Grigsby is a 36-year-old event partnership director.
Salvador Perez
Salvador Perez love is blind
Salvador Perez is on season two of ‘Love Is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix
Perez, 31, works as an executive assistant.

