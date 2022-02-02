Meet the season 2 cast of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’

- Netflix’s reality show “Love Is Blind” returns with its second season on February 11.
- A new group of singles will enter the pods in search of love.
- Insider created a guide to the 30 hopefuls set to appear on season two. See them below.
Natalie Lee
The 29-year-old is a consulting manager.
Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee
The 33-year-old is a veterinarian and a DJ.
Juhie Faheem
The 31-year-old works as a clinical therapist.
Rocky Smith
The executive is 30 years old.
Mallory Zapata
Zapata is a 32-year-old communications manager.
Brian Ngo
The 32-year-old works as an advertising strategist.
Caitlin McKee
McKee, 31, works in medical software sales.
Vito Slamone
The 33-year-old owns a pizzeria.
Olivia Harris
Harris is a 29-year-old recruitment professional.
Shayne Jansen
The 32-year-old is a real estate agent.
Hope Antoniello Foley
The 32-year-old works as a sales manager.
Kyle Abrams
The glazier is 29-year-old.
Jarrette Jones
Jones is a 32-year-old project manager.
Aja Johnson
Johnson is 28 years old and works as a paralegal.
Brandon McGhee
The insurance broker is 36 years old.
Chassidy Mickale
Mickale, 34, has her own beauty concierge business.
Julius Cacho
Cacho is a 39-year-old logistics manager.
Deepti Vempati
The information data analyst is 31 years old.
Jeremy Hartwell
Hartwell is a 36-year-old entrepreneur.
Joey Miller
Miller is a 30-year-old business strategy consultant.
Iyanna McNeely
The 27-year-old works as a program coordinator at a health clinic.
Shaina Hurley
The hairstylist is 32 years old.
Jason Beaumont
The flight attendant is 31 years old.
Kara Williams
Williams, 32, is a client service manager.
Danielle Ruhl
The 29-year-old works in marketing as an associate director.
Haseeb Hussain
Hussain joins the group as a 28-year-old lawyer.
Trisha Frame
Frame, 30, is a real-estate broker.
Nick Thompson
The 36-year-old works as a vice president of product marketing.
Shea’na Grigsby
Grigsby is a 36-year-old event partnership director.
Salvador Perez
Perez, 31, works as an executive assistant.
