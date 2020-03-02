The internet is going nuts for Netflix's first-ever breakout reality TV show 'Love is Blind,' where people who've never seen each other get engaged, and it all devolves into a mess of tears at their weddings 4 weeks later

Netflix These ladies are looking for love on ‘Love is Blind.’ The catch? They don’t get to see their potential suitors.

“Love Is Blind,” Netflix’s latest dating reality show, premiered on February 13.

The show has been hailed as a revolutionary dating experiment, and the 10-part series showed that falling in love with someone you’ve never seen is as complicated as it sounds – but it makes for good reality TV.

Netflix’s first-ever breakout reality dating series wrapped up this week, leaving the internet divided and viewers demanding another season in its wake.

“Love Is Blind” premiered on the streaming giant on February 13, and was described as a “blind love experiment.” By its February 27 finale, the show had been referred to by some as a “dystopian romance contest” that was “offensive to human dignity.”

Co-hosts Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey greeted contestants in the first episode by detailing the show’s lofty ideals of a distraction-free experience that would foster honest connections.

“Your relationship will begin by forming an intimate bond with nothing to distract you,” Nick Lachey told the optimistic crowd of single men and women, separated only by a thin wall during the first portion of the show.

As the process unfolded over the span of four weeks, the show revealed the wide variety of complications that tripped up those who entered the process to search for love without the need for dating apps or faces.

The emotional roller coaster took some of the show’s most colourful participants from isolation to aisle and proved to be a dramatic recipe for success.

Warning: Spoilers for the show ahead.

The show included 30 contestants, 15 men and 15 women, who were in search of heterosexual relationships.

Netflix ‘Love Is Blind’ aired on Netflix in 2020.

After the contests were divided by gender and introduced to barely-there co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, they enter what the show refers to as “pods” – little living rooms divided by a blue-lit wall, where they can hear the person on the other side but cannot see them.

The contestants were separated by gender and met for one-on-one sessions in separate pods, which were set up so they could only hear each other’s voices.

Netflix

The show set out to prove that love does not need physical attraction to flourish.

The show’s first episode sparked strong reactions from viewers, who quickly picked their favourite couples and latched on to the show’s chaos.

Finally tuned in to Love Is Blind and OH MY GOOOOOODDDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/YGo5QWKOLA — Josh Tabish (@jdtabish) February 29, 2020

#loveisblindfinale

people: why are you watching love is blind, it's so bad me: pic.twitter.com/TBX2MFw9bt — gerrnard sanders, phd (@gerrieyaki) February 28, 2020

The way I’m only on episode 1 of Love is Blind and I’m already obsessed with Cameron and Lauren. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/8kTDzBT6Xf — Undisputed Brandon ???????????? (@iBrandonB) February 28, 2020

The Bachelor: “I’m the trashiest, most insane dating show there is.” Love Is Blind: “Hold my wine, which my dog is drinking from.” pic.twitter.com/sK0w7zT7Pf — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) February 28, 2020

Couples quickly formed, and some characters emerged as fan favourites and least favourites as they chronicled their journeys in confessionals and hangouts in their gender-specific common areas.

Screenshot via Netflix

One participant, Jessica, emerged as a troublemaker after being rejected by fellow participant Barnett. She retreated into the arms her devoted fallback, Mark.

Netflix

Jessica’s bouncing in between Barnett and Mark exemplified one of the show’s key points of tension as participants only have so long to commit to one person or they won’t advance to the next round.

Once a couple decides to get engaged, they meet face-to-face for the first time. By the end of the second episode, four couples were officially engaged.

Screenshot via Netflix

The advancing couples included: Barnett and Amber; Lauren and Cameron; Giannina and Damian; Kelly and Kenny; Jessica and Mark.

As two more couples got engaged, the show began to move into its second phase, leaving some still-single contestants in the dust.

Screenshot via Netflix

Participant LC lamented on camera how frustrated she was at having not coupled up with someone over the five days, even wondering if she’s “unlovable.”

Six successful couples emerged from the pods for a bonding trip to Cancún, Mexico, where the co-hosts said the couples must test if just “love is enough.”

Screenshot via Netflix

At the resort, the couples are treated to a luxurious honeymoon experience that seemed straight out of traditional dating shows, like The Bachelor.

Screenshot via Netflix

But unlike other shows, the trip quickly presented couples with the obvious challenges of the condensed process, as some have an easier time navigating the physical aspect of their relationship than others.

Screenshot via Netflix Jessica and Mark are one of a few couples who had candid conversations about holding off on starting their sexual relationship.

Other cracks began to show early on in the trip as couples grappled with navigating other issues they didn’t cover while in the pods.

Screenshot via Netflix

After arriving in Mexico, contestant Carlton revealed for the first time to his then-fiancé Diamond that he previously dated both men and women. The conversation ended with them both in tears before the couple engage in an angry fight in the next episode and became the first finalist couple to break up.

The fight got nasty, with name-calling and a thrown drink, and sparked Diamond to speak out and defend herself against accusations that she was homophobic.

During a mixer near the end of their trip, the couples compared notes on their experiences so far.

Screenshot via Netflix

The group setting was a perfect environment for issues like Jessica’s past attraction to fellow participant Barnett to foster some cross-couple drama.

Screenshot via Netflix

After the vacation, the couples are moved into an apartment together for an express lesson in different domestic styles.

Screenshot via Netflix Couple Giannina and Damian faced their different attitudes over unpacking.

The domestic theme continues as the couples met each other’s families.

Screenshot via Netflix

After weathering their domestic situations, the couples headed out on romantic dates ahead of their weddings where they quizzed each other on if they would commit to going through with their vows.

Screenshot via Netflix

The bachelorette party gave the girls a chance to kick back and, in a few cases, have a drunken confrontation to insist that past connections, like Jessica’s attraction to Amber’s fiancé, would stay in the pods.

Netflix

The couples kept each other guessing until the very last moments at the altar.

Screenshot via Netflix

There’s a flashback montage of Amber confessing she has tons of debt and Barnett’s brother questioning whether marriage with basically a stranger is worth it.

The wedding episode is filled with ups and downs as only two couples go through with their vows while the others serve up their own dramatic breakups in front of their guests.

Screenshot via Netflix

In total, six of the participants ended the emotional finale on their own.

Screenshot via Netflix

Luckily, the couples’ friends and family were on hand to offer candid, if aggressive, reactions that viewers at home can’t.

Screenshot via Netflix

The show ends with fan-favourites Cameron and Lauren celebrating their vows, but that was clearly just the beginning for fans who have already demanded a second season.

Screenshot via Netflix

Though Netflix does not release viewership numbers, the show was featured in the platform’s top 10 list and viewers overwhelmingly demanded a second season.

