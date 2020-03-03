What it's like to stay at the all-inclusive Mexican resort from 'Love Is Blind,' which even offers an 'experience' based on the Netflix show

Netflix Cameron and Lauren on ‘Love is Blind.’

The beachfront Mexican hotel couples stayed at on the Netflix hit “Love Is Blind” has launched a special package for couples wanting to recreate the romance of the show.

The all-inclusive experience at Grand Velas Riviera Maya includes a private suite, sparkling wine and chocolate truffles, and romantic experiences like stargazing, couples’ massages, and beach picnics.

Prices for the package start from $US635 per person per night based on double occupancy.

If “Love Is Blind” has been the best thing you’ve watched on TV in 2020 this far, you’re not alone.

In good news for fans of the Netflix reality dating show, you can get a slice of the action yourself – if you have $US635 a night to spend.

No, we don’t mean you can step into a pod, date various people through a wall, and ultimately propose to someone without ever seeing them. But if you already have a partner, you can go off on a romantic break to the very same hotel the “Love Is Blind” couples went to after meeting in person for the first time.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya has even launched a “Love Is Blind” package specifically for fans of the show who want to recreate the romance that led to the couples (well, some of them), falling in love.

Here’s what a stay would involve.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya is a luxury resort, and the all-inclusive “Love Is Blind” package features all the romantic activities any couple could want.

Velas Resorts

The beachside resort has a huge outdoor pool lined with palm trees for couples who want to chill out and soak up the sun.

Velas Resorts

Guests booking the package will stay in a 1,300-square-foot Grand Class Suite.

Velas Resorts

Each suite has its own private plunge pool, walk-in glass shower, and deep soaking Jacuzzi tub.

Velas Resorts

Not only will couples be greeted by a bottle of sparkling wine and truffles on arrival, but they will get to enjoy a three-course gourmet dinner on the suite’s oceanfront private terrace.

Velas Resorts

You’ll receive a $US50 credit for the spa, which you could spend on massage lessons …

Velas Resorts

… or maybe just a couples’ massage …

Velas Resorts

… or any other treatment at the Forbes 5-Star SE Spa.

Velas Resorts

Also included in the price is a $US100 voucher for a romantic experience like a private stargazing session.

Velas Resorts

Or you could opt for a private picnic on the beach for some quality time together.

Velas Resorts

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all included, and the resort has an array of bars too.

Velas Resorts

And to top it all off, transfers from the airport are included so you arrive in paradise feeling zen.

Velas Resorts

The whole Love is Blind Experience costs from $US635 per person per night based on double occupancy and must be booked by March 31 for travel before December 18.

Whether love really is blind or not remains to be seen, but if there’s one thing couples know to be true it’s this: Massages, Champagne, and beaches are always a good idea.

