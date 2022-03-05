‘Love is Blind’ stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati spark romance rumors after he says he should have proposed

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams appeared on season two of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind.’ Ser Baffo/Netflix

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season two of Netflix’s TV series “Love is Blind.”

Fans are speculating about Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati’s relationship after season two ended.

Vempati was previously engaged to fellow contestant Shake Chatterjee, but the two called it quits.

“Love is Blind” stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati sparked dating rumors after teasing fans with a video.

Ahead of the anticipated reunion special, Abrams, 29, posted a new video to his TikTok account on Thursday that featured Vempati, 31, and left his followers delighted. In the video, Abrams smiles into the camera before slowly panning it towards a waiting Vempati.

TikTok influencer Remi Bader wrote in the comments that she was “so down for this,” while actress Caitlin Reilly added, “I SHIP THIS FOREVER.”

Netflix aired the reunion episode on Friday after Abrams’ video was shared to his account on Thursday, leaving some fans speculating about their relationship.

At the reunion special, E! News reported that Abrams said he wished he had proposed to Vempati instead of Shaina Hurley.

“I should’ve asked Deepti to marry me,” Abrams said. “That’s what I learned the most. I fucked up.”

He later told Vempati: “I should’ve tried hard for you. I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me.”

Several of the video’s comments focused on Vempati’s former fiancé, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, 33, with whom she broke up with at the wedding ceremony. E! News reported that Chatterjee confided in his friends and family, telling them that he did not find Vempati physically attractive during the season.

At one point, Chatterjee said he would have to drink to be intimate with Deepti and compared her to his aunt, Page Six reported.

Chatterjee defended himself in an Instagram video shared to his account on Tuesday, saying he’s neither sad nor sorry about his onscreen behavior.

“I’m just not going to do that. I’m not sorry. I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could. And at the end of the day, I’m going to live my best life going forward. And you don’t have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that’s real life,” Chatterjee says in the video.

However, Vempati’s siblings came to her defense and called Chatterjee a “loser” in an Instagram post.