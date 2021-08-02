‘Love Is Blind’ star Giannina Gibelli says she reached out to Francesca Farago before the ‘After the Altar’ episodes premiered

Giannina Gibelli and Francesca Farago. Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Giannina Gibelli had a tense conversation with Francesca Farago on “Love Is Blind: After the Altar.”

She said she messaged Farago months later to clear the air before the episodes premiered.

Gibelli told Insider she wished Farago well and has “moved on” from the situation.

Giannina Gibelli said she reached out to Francesca Farago months after confronting the “Too Hot to Handle” contestant about her friendship with Damian Powers on “Love Is Blind: After the Altar.”

“I did DM her and say like, ‘Hey, hope all is well.’ Like, ‘Hope all is well and good luck,'” Gibelli told Insider.

The reality stars had a tense exchange after Powers brought Farago to the cast’s anniversary party in November, as seen in the three-part reunion special that premiered Wednesday.

Gibelli told Insider she ended her relationship with Powers not long after the event. The pair dated on and off for two years after meeting on “Love Is Blind” in 2018.

Months after the reunion was filmed, Gibelli said she messaged Farago to alleviate any remaining tension ahead of the “After the Altar” premiere.

“I don’t like having bad energy out there. I’m very karmic like that. So I was like, ‘Let’s just call it what it is and move on,’ because I’ve definitely moved on,” she said.

“To me, DMing her was really me accepting that I’ve moved on so much that it doesn’t even bother me.”

Representatives for Farago did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Francesca Farago came to the ‘Love Is Blind’ anniversary party with Damian Powers, who was previously engaged to Giannina Gibelli. Netflix

Gibelli said she’s tried to “learn from the situation,” adding that she never wanted to “put another woman down.”

Instead, the “Love Is Blind” cast member said she approached Farago directly in an attempt to learn what was going on between her and Powers. She also wanted to let Farago know what her understanding of the situation was.

“There really was a lot of vagueness around it,” Gibelli told Insider of Farago’s friendship with Powers.

Farago left the party early following her interaction with Gibelli, who now looks back at the evening as the moment she understood her relationship with Powers was beyond repair.

“After that party, I just knew there’s nothing I can do anymore,” she said.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers on ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar.’ Netflix

Despite her discontentment with how Powers handled the situation, Gibelli said she doesn’t believe in “holding grudges.”

Because she recognizes how much they’ve been through together on the show and in the years that followed, the exes still talk “every couple of months.” However, check-ins are “pretty much the extent” of their communication, she said, adding that she’s in “such a good headspace” now that she’s moved on.