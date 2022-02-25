‘Love Is Blind’ star Danielle Ruhl says she’s not accurately represented on the show and explains the story behind her panic attack in Mexico

Danielle Ruhl on ‘Love Is Blind’ season two. PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

“Love Is Blind” star Danielle Ruhl said she feels misrepresented on the Netflix original series.

On Instagram, Ruhl said the series didn’t provide the full story behind her panic attack in Mexico.

She said she relived a “traumatic experience” before the attack, but it wasn’t included on the show.

Danielle Ruhl, a contestant on “Love Is Blind” season two, said she does not consider the version of herself shown on the Netflix original series to be an accurate representation of her character.

On the 10-episode season, which returned to the streamer on February 11, the 28-year-old marketing professional gets engaged to fellow contestant Nick Thompson, 36, sight unseen.

As they navigate their relationship outside of the pods, they face their fair share of obstacles — many of which appear to stem from Ruhl’s anxiety and self-doubt.

But according to Ruhl, the show’s final cut doesn’t tell the full story.

“How I was represented on TV is not an accurate representation of who I am as a person,” she recently wrote on Instagram.

Nick and Danielle in ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix

Episode five, “Leaving Paradise,” seemed particularly misrepresentative to Ruhl, she explained in the social media post.

After she falls ill during a trip to Mexico, Nick briefly leaves her in the hotel room to join a group gathering with the other couples. When he returns later in the evening, they get into a quarrel about his decision to attend the party without her.

Based on the events that transpire on-screen, Ruhl said that some viewers have “inaccurately” speculated about the reason behind her panic attack and have diagnosed her with “every disorder in the book.”

She added that the negative responses are “not only damaging to myself and my family, but to anyone else who have had similar experiences.”

However, Ruhl said important context leading up to the fight was absent in the final edit. According to the reality star, she had opened up about a “traumatic experience” she had in college shortly before Nick went to the party (with her encouragement, she confirmed).

“While I was lying there sick, I started to get in my own head, and wondered whether I had shared too much too soon and I started to relieve an event that I had repressed for so long,” Ruhl explained.

She experienced an off-screen panic attack and shut herself in the closet “so that no one could see me in such a public environment,” she explained.

When Ruhl peered outside at the cast party from her hotel room, she said it wasn’t out of jealousy but rather to get an idea of when Nick was coming back. When he did eventually return, she said her fiancé “had no idea what happened.”

“When he found out what happened behind the scenes, he was more than supportive and we were able to learn from it and get past it,” she added.

Danielle and Nick on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix

Ruhl, who has been open about being in therapy, said she went into “Love Is Blind” in a “great mental space” but found that the “stressful environment” resurfaced some of her old issues.

Now that “Love Is Blind” season two has wrapped, she said she hopes that people will get to know her outside of the show.

“I am not looking for sympathy or saying that I did not make mistakes throughout my experience. I am looking for understanding for every single person who may have demons they are facing behind closed doors, for everyone who feels misrepresented, or for anyone who is triggered by those who attack others for having feelings that others may not understand,” she concluded.