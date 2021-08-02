‘Love Is Blind’ star Giannina Gibelli shares where she and Damian Powers stand after their heated argument on ‘After the Altar’

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli on ‘Love Is Blind.’ Netflix

The “Love Is Blind” stars Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers have gone their separate ways.

“Damian and I ended our relationship, and I wanted to start traveling and wanted to start experiencing new things,” she said in an interview with Insider.

The couple, who met on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, dated on and off for two years after leaving the show’s pods in 2018.

When they filmed the three new “After the Altar” reunion episodes in November, Gibelli and Powers were “not officially boyfriend and girlfriend” but “still being boyfriend-girlfriend,” she said.

They were “constantly communicating” leading up to the cast’s second-anniversary event, Gibelli said.

But after Powers invited his friend Francesca Farago, a contestant on Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle,” to accompany him to the party without telling Gibelli beforehand, Gibelli said it proved to be more than their relationship could handle.

“After that party, I just knew there’s nothing I can do anymore,” Gibelli said. “I was just so turned off.”

Gibelli and Powers eventually had a ‘drawn-out’ breakup

While viewers don’t see what happens after an aggravated Powers storms out of the venue, the former couple continued to discuss the situation, Gibelli said.

“Me and Damian talked it out, not to forgive and forget but just to keep talking and be like, ‘Hey, what was that? What was that in there?'” she said.

Powers drove Gibelli home at the end of the night, and a “very long,” “drawn-out” breakup followed, she said.

“It was really hard to let go of each other,” she said.

Once they cut the cord, Gibelli and Powers started communicating less and less, transitioning from talking every day to once “every couple of months,” Gibelli added.

“We always check in on each other to be like, ‘Hey, are you OK? How is everything?'” she said.

Two days before her call with Insider, Gibelli said she touched base with Powers about the recently released “After the Altar” trailer. She said those types of exchanges were “pretty much the extent” of their communication.

Gibelli says she’s moved on from the situation

Despite feeling hurt toward the end of the relationship, Gibelli said she didn’t believe in “holding grudges” and still valued the experiences she shared with Powers on “Love Is Blind” and in the years that followed after the show wrapped.

“We went through this really big thing together,” she said. “Your counterpart is really the only person that knows how it feels.”

Gibelli said she’d now “moved on” and worked hard to be in a “good headspace,” independent of a relationship.

“I’ve built this wall around me of good thoughts and just only thinking about how this is a positive time in my life,” Gibelli said.