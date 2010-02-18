Goldman's Lucas Van Praag Wears A Pinky Ring

Gordon Gekko puts on his pinky ring

Photo: screen grab

There has been a fair amount of press about Goldman’s PR guy, Lucas van Praag.Van Praag seems to enjoy the press he generates. He has given interviews before, written entire articles, and even left a to-do list in the 85 Broad dumpster for the press to find.



Sadly, van Praag would not comment on The Observer’s article dedicated to the PR star.

But the article does have one fun new van Praag tidbit: the Goldman Sachs rep is “known for” his pinky ring.

Other famous people who have donned a delicate pinky ring include:

Johnny Carson

Prince Charles

Tony Sirico from the Sopranos

Fred Astaire

Malcolm X

Al Green

Frank Sinatra

And of course – Gordon Gekko.

Van Praag might take after his father, who apparently also wore an accessory – a monocle.

