"Love Guru" Bombs, Paramount Softens Blow By Issuing Self-Congratulatory Release

After a string of hits in Iron Man, Indiana Jones and Kung Fu Panda, Paramount just released what’s likely to be the biggest bomb of the summer in The Love Guru. (Congratulations, Speed Racer, you’re out of the cellar.)



But today the studio pulled the old, “don’t look over there, look over here” tactic of issuing a press release pointing out its numerous other successes and not even mentioning whether The Love Guru‘s pitiful $14 million at the box office helped push it over the $1 billion mark.

Press release from Deadline Hollywood Daily: Coming off reaching the billion-dollar mark in international box office sales last weekend, Paramount Pictures Corporation has now also crossed the billion-dollar milestone on its domestic gross sales, making it the first studio to accomplish this feat this calendar year and besting last year’s billion-dollar record by nearly three weeks.

This marks back-to-back years of firsts for Paramount Pictures and five consecutive weeks of holding the Number One spot in domestic market share. The studio also set a new first as of this weekend – having the Top Three grossing films of 2008 at mid-year.

The half-year got off to a strong start with JJ Abrams’ thriller Cloverfield earning $80M. Paramount was further buoyed by the blockbuster successes of Marvel Entertainment’s Iron Man ($305M), Lucas Films’ and Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($291M) and DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda ($156M – which this weekend surpassed Horton Hears A Who! to become the year’s third top grossing film to this point).

