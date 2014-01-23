Love Did Keep Them Together, But Now The Captain & Tennille Are Divorcing

In happier times – The Captain and Tennille in 2005. Photo Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In 1975, they offered the world marriage advice that became a global hit, but love will no longer keep the Captain and Tenille together.

Now it looks like The Captain won’t be doing that to her one more time.

According to TMZ, who broke the story, Toni Tenille filed for divorce from Daryl Dragon, 71, in Arizona after 39 years of marriage.

The Captain told TMZ “I don’t know why she filed. I gotta figure it out for myself first.”

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2009, which has left him unable to play music.

Together they won the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1975.

At least we’ll have this memory.

Hat tip to @davidbridie for breaking the sad news to me.

