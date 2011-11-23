Kristin Cavallari Addresses The rumours And Gaga's Old Place Is On The Market -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- The fiancee and girlfriend of Jim Jones and Juelz Santana respectively had a brutal fight on “Love and Hip-Hop” recently — but the two rappers swear there’s no more bad blood between them.
- Pippa Middleton’s Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress is now on sale for $3,100.
- Kristin Cavallari tweeted yesterday that no, she’s not re-engaged to Jay Cutler. We can hardly wait to write a no, she never said she’s not re-engaged and yes she is re-engaged and so re-excited post later today.
- HBO might want to send Paz de la Huerta on a faraway vacation until this season of Boardwalk Empire is over — the actress chattily dropped a huge plot point at a party this week. Click through for the spoiler.
- Victoria Beckham is reportedly shopping Paris homes and schools in preparation to move her family there.
- You can rent Lady Gaga’s old Lower East Side apartment — located at 176 Stanton St. — for $1,850 a month.
