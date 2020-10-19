'Love Actually' child star says the Christmas movie is sexist: 'It's a s--- film'

Universal Pictures/ChortleUK Lulu Popplewell played Daisy, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman’s onscreen daughter, in ‘Love Actually.’

A child star of “Love Actually” told Barnaby Slater’s “Almost Famous” podcast that she thinks the film has “aged badly” and is “s—t.”

Popplewell said: “All the women in it are sort of passive objects. I think that there was an article that described them as passive objects to be acquired, and on re-watching it’s not great.”

The 2003 movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, is regarded as a Christmas classic, but has come under scrutiny for its portrayal of women.

Popplewell, who played Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman’s onscreen daughter, told Barnaby Slater’s “Almost Famous” podcast that while she doesn’t regret doing the movie, she isn’t a fan of it.

“Look, softly be it spoken I think it’s a s— film. I think it’s aged badly,” Popplewell, who is now a comedian, said.

“All the women in it are sort of passive objects. I think that there was an article that described them as passive objects to be acquired, and on re-watching, it’s not great.”

While Popplewell didn’t specify which article it was that she read, there have been a number of them criticising “Love Actually” as being sexist. One such article was a lengthy takedown by Lindy West in Jezebel, which argued that the movie’s storylines were all about men “acquiring” women, who are passive objects as described by Popplewell.

However, Popplewell did defend the writer and director of the 2003 movie, Richard Curtis: “You also have to remember that he was writing in the context of the time. I mean I don’t know how he excuses more recent bits of work. But it was what it was in 2003 or whenever it was out.”

Curtis and his movies have been criticised for treating female characters as objects before. His 2013 movie “About Time” was called “sexist” and “uncomfortable” by The Guardian’s Nicholas Barber, while the same writer said that Curtis has an “immature view of women.”

Popplewell concluded: “I’m glad people like [“Love Actually”]. You’re allowed to. But you have terrible taste.”

