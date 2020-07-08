The Louvre reopened after closing for 4 months due to the coronavirus. Here's what the first day back looked like.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors, wearing protective face masks, make a selfie in front of the ‘Mona Lisa’ by Leonardo Da Vinci at the Louvre museum in Paris.

The Louvre museum in Paris opened its doors on July 6 after closing for nearly four months due to the coronavirus.

The world-famous art museum, which houses the Mona Lisa, has opened up 70% of its massive collection to visitors, and will now require patrons to wear a mask and make online reservations beforehand.

In pre-pandemic times, the Louvre usually attracts 50,000 people a day. But now, the museum staff expects only between 4,000 and 10,000 visitors a day.

Paris’s iconic Louvre museum reopened for business on Monday after being closed for nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the world’s most visited museum, the Louvre is famous for housing Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting and typically receives up to 50,000 visitors a day. But now, only 4,000 to 10,000 people are expected to visit the attraction daily,NPR reported.

On Monday, visitors were welcomed back to the museum with a new set of guidelines. Patrons must wear a face mask, can see a more limited collection than before, and must socially distance.

Here’s what the first day back looked like.

The Louvre, home to Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic Mona Lisa painting, is the world’s most-visited museum. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it shut its doors to the public in March.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors queue to enter the Louvre Pyramid designed by Chinese-born U.S. architect Ieoh Ming Pei in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public.

On Monday, July 6, the museum opened for the first time in four months.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors queue in front of the Louvre Pyramid.

The museum opened up 70% of its collection and has implemented new safety measures to protect people from the coronavirus.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors, wearing protective face masks, look at paintings in a gallery at the Louvre museum in Paris.

All visitors must wear masks, maintain three feet of distance from one another, make a reservation online beforehand, and follow a one-way path through the museum.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors, wearing protective face masks, walk in a gallery at the Louvre museum.

Though people still turned out in numbers, attendance was significantly down, allowing visitors to walk through the Louvre without the typical crowds.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors, wearing protective face masks, walk in a gallery at the Louvre museum.

On a normal day, massive crowds of people typically line up to get a glimpse of the famous Mona Lisa painting.

Shutterstock Swarms of people typically gather around the Mona Lisa.

But on Monday, it was easy to walk up to the painting and get a quick close-up selfie.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors, wearing protective face masks, make a selfie in front of the painting ‘Mona Lisa’ (La Joconde) by Leonardo Da Vinci.

One visitor told NPR that “It was definitely a much more comfortable experience seeing the Mona Lisa without having any peer pressure from hundreds of people staring at you and waiting for you to move on.”

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors take pictures of the ‘Mona Lisa.’

In pre-pandemic times, the Louvre received around 50,000 visitors a day. Last summer, 9.6 million people visited the attraction.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors, wearing protective face masks, queue to see the ‘Mona Lisa.’

Last summer, around 70% of the Louvre’s visitors were tourists. The museum’s director, Jean-Luc Martinez said he believes the museum attendance will be down by 20% or 30% this summer due to a lack of tourism in France.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors, wearing protective face masks, queue to see the ‘Mona Lisa.’

Now, museum staff estimate that it will only have between 4,000 and 10,000 visitors a day.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors queue in front of the Louvre Pyramid.

Since the museum first closed on March 13, it has reportedly lost at least 40 million Euros.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors, wearing protective face masks, make a selfie in front of the ‘Mona Lisa.’

Because of this, some tour guide workers held a protest outside of the museum in order to criticise a lack of support given to workers in the tourism industry.

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Paris tour guides hold posters depicting Mona Lisa painting by artist Leonardo da Vinci during a protest at Le Louvre museum courtyard to warn on their working conditions.

The protesters held up images of the Mona Lisa with Xs over their masks.

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Paris tour guides hold posters depicting Mona Lisa painting by artist Leonardo da Vinci during an action at Le Louvre museum courtyard to warn on their working conditions.

A bulk of tourists used to come from the US. But since Europe has barred Americans from travelling overseas, the museum is hoping to attract more Parisians to the Louvre instead.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau Visitors queue in front of the Louvre Pyramid.

