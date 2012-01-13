The Louvre Has Been Told To Not Send Paintings To Fukushima Because They Might Come Back Radioactive

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Louvre has been warned that sending artwork to Fukushima in a display of ongoing solidarity after 2011’s nuclear disaster may be a bad idea. The Telegraph reports that art enthusiasts, together with nuclear experts, are fearing that plans to send 20 famous and priceless works of art to a museum just 40 miles from the sight of the disaster may put them in danger of being contaminated.



Despite the noble intentions of supporting such an exhibition, the plans have been labelled as risky.

According to Le Parisien the world’s most visited art museum had intended to send 20 paintings in April. However, the French newspaper also reports that associates of France’s Art Tribune website have condemned the decision. In particular, the website’s chief, Didier Rykner, said:

“(It is not) the Louvre’s role to come to the aid, via exhibitions, of populations that are victims of cataclysms.”

Why not do it in all countries hit by earthquakes, forest fires, volcanic eruptions or even wars? … Why doesn’t the Louvre just send the works onto Bagdad?”

The Louvre has defended its decision to go ahead with the exhibition saying that the level of radioactivity in the proposed art gallery which will house the paintings is no more than inside the French museum.

