Louisiana Sex Offenders Will Have To State Their Criminal 'Status' On Facebook

Rep. Jeff Thompson

Photo: Jeff Thompson

Louisiana has recently passed the country’s first law requiring sex offenders and child predators to identify themselves on Facebook. While Facebook and other social media sites have been removing sex offenders’ pages for years, Rep. Jeff Thompson (R.), says his new law is meant to cover any profiles missed by social media censors, CNN reported Thursday.



“I don’t want to leave in the hands of social network or Facebook administrators, ‘Gee, I hope someone is telling the truth,'” Thompson said of his law.

The law, which Gov. Bobby Jindal signed earlier this month, stipulates sex offenders and child predators must indicate on social media that they’re sex offenders and describe their crimes.

While opponents of sex offender laws claim the legislation violates sex offenders’ Constitutional rights, Thompson, who has a 13-year-old daughter, isn’t too concerned.

He told CNN his law will stand up to Constitutional challenge because it simply expands on existing sex offender registration requirements.

A handful of states either require sex offenders to disclose their email accounts and social media profile names or outright ban offenders from utilising social media.

DON’T MISS: WTF: The Supreme Court Just Sided With Fox In A Fight Over ‘Fleeting’ Expletives >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.