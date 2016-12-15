Take a look at the cool spaces where employees at companies like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Uber hang out when they're not at their desks

Sarah JacobsLinkedIn employees have their own speakeasy to hang out in.
Employees at the New York City offices of Yelp, Uber, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Kickstarter work hard.
However, that doesn’t mean they never take breaks. That’s a good thing. Taking breaks at work is pretty crucial for long-term success.
That’s why, when Business Insider toured those offices, we weren’t surprised to see pretty interesting spaces for workers to chill when they need some time out.
Here are some of the cool places employees at those companies can hang:
In-office bars aren't unusual. At Yelp's Manhattan office, there are of kegs on tap to help the team kick back and relax -- and throw office happy hours.
Hollis Johnson
Uber's Manhattan office has its own ping-pong room. Apparently, tournaments can get pretty competitive here.
Hollis Johnson
Hollis Johnson
Uber also has seasonal beers and wines on tap in the kitchen. That makes it easy for employees to throw impromptu office happy hours in the evenings.
Sarah Jacobs
The Empire State Building office also comes equipped with its own secret speakeasy, hidden by a wall of rotary phones.
In the speakeasy, LinkedIn hosts 'Beers for My Peers' every Thursday night. The program encourages everyone the office to swing by, where new hires act as bartenders.
Sarah Jacobs
At Facebook, workers have plenty of space to sit back and enjoy the lovely office murals, created by visiting artists and employees alike.
Sarah Jacobs
Workers can also take a breather in this tiny room. Celebrities like singer Selena Gomez and model Ashley Graham have snapped photos in this spot and posted them to their Instagram pages.
Hollis Johnson
Hollis Johnson
And it's hard to beat the office's rooftop garden, where movies are screened in nice weather and there's a view across the East River.
Hollis Johnson
