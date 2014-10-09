The Most Famous Animal In All Of Greece -- Loukanikos The 'Riot Dog' -- Has Died

Loukanikos, the stray dog that became famous for joining anti-austerity protestors in Greece a few years back, has died, according to I Avgi, a left-wing daily newspaper in Greece.

The dog, whose name translates directly as “sausage,” has probably been the most prominent single participant in Athens’ riots, especially between 2010 and 2012. He made it as a runner-up in Time’s person of the year 2011.

He was a media darling two years ago, provoking regular admiration from the small army of journalists sent to report on the eurozone’s crisis from Athens.

Loukanikos died this week, according to I Avgi, following health troubles that some people believe stemmed from his repeated exposure to tear gas. Here are some of the best pictures of Loukanikos in his rioting prime.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.