The Most Famous Animal In All Of Greece -- Loukanikos The 'Riot Dog' -- Has Died

Loukanikos, the stray dog that became famous for joining anti-austerity protestors in Greece a few years back, has died, according to I Avgi, a left-wing daily newspaper in Greece.
The dog, whose name translates directly as “sausage,” has probably been the most prominent single participant in Athens’ riots, especially between 2010 and 2012. He made it as a runner-up in Time’s person of the year 2011.
He was a media darling two years ago, provoking regular admiration from the small army of journalists sent to report on the eurozone’s crisis from Athens.
Loukanikos died this week, according to I Avgi, following health troubles that some people believe stemmed from his repeated exposure to tear gas. Here are some of the best pictures of Loukanikos in his rioting prime.
Even if you're not sure if you know Loukanikos, you have almost certainly seen him in a picture of Athens' riots.
There's some confusion between Loukanikos and other riot dogs, several of which tagged along with various unions, left-wing and anarchist groups during the protests.
The dog became a favourite of many foreign and European correspondents, covering the eurozone crisis.
Greek media reported that Loukanikos was adopted in late 2012 and that his rioting career had ended.
It's almost impossible not to spot him in photos of the Athens riots, which themselves became a symbol of European austerity and will undoubtedly feature in the history books for centuries. Gone, but not forgotten.
