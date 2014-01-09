Louisville To Hire Disgraced Coach Who Abandoned Its Football Team Just 7 Years Ago

Louisville will re-hire Bobby Petrino to be the football team’s next coach and replace Charlie Strong, who left the school to be the next coach at Texas, according to Joe Schad of ESPN.com.

Petrino’s re-hiring is a surprise move as he is the same coach that left Louisville in 2007 for the NFL. That move came just six months after signing a 10-year contract extension to remain at Louisville.

Petrino then quit as coach of the Atlanta Falcons after just 13 games to become the head coach at Arkansas. Petrino was fired after three seasons with Arkansas after it was revealed that he had an affair with a female staffer. Petrino spent the 2013 season as the head coach at Western Kentucky.

Louisville did enjoy success during Petrino’s first stint with the school, averaging more than 10 wins per season in four years and winning two bowl games, including the 2006 Orange Bowl.

