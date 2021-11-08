The Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor is making an appeal to get his job back

Hundreds of BLM protesters gathered at the Times Square and marched on streets for Breonna Taylor in New York City, United States on March 13, 2021. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

One of the Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death is trying to get his job back.

Ex-detective Myles Cosgrove was fired in January 2021 for violating department policy related to Taylor’s killing.

The FBI later concluded that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor.

One of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor is making an appeal to reinstated to the force, the Courier Journal reported Monday.

In March 2020, Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed Black woman, was shot eight times in her apartment during a botched drug raid after police entered her home on a no-knock warrant.

Myles Cosgrove, a former detective with Louisville Metro Police Department, was fired in January of this year for violating policy in connection with Taylor’s death for use of force and failing to use a body camera while executing the warrant, the Journal reported.

Former Louisville interim police Chief Yvette Gentry wrote in a pre-termination letter that Cosgrove failed to “properly identify a target” and sprayed bullets in “three distinctly different directions.”

“I considered the information you provided at our meeting concerning ‘force science,’ that is, the effect of serious physical threat on an officer’s performance,” Gentry wrote to Cosgrove, citing the Journal report. “However, despite your years of service, I cannot justify your conduct nor in good conscience recommend anything less than termination.”

The FBI later concluded that Cosgrove, one of three officers involved in the incident, fired the shot that killed Taylor.

Cosgrove and his legal team will make a case for him to get his job back on the force to the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board this week and will continue in mid-December.

In September 2020, a grand jury declined to charge Cosgrove and detective Joshua Jaynes, who was also fired in January, in Taylor’s killing.

Ex-Det. Brett Hankison was the only former officer who was indicted in Taylor’s case, but not in her death, but on three charges of wanton endangerment for shooting in the neighbor’s apartment. Hankison pleaded not guilty to the charges.