Louisville Is The Latest City Trying To Land An NBA Team

The Louisville Hornets?

Photo: TheSportsBank.net

Every major city in America seems to want an NBA team. Add Louisville, Kentucky, to the list.Word is that the city council has already spent $60,000 examining the possibility of bringing in a team, and might spend another $22,000 in the near future.



The city may even have a billionaire investor lined up to be the team’s owner, normally a huge obstacle that Louisville may be able to avoid. The city also has a brand new basketball arena, the KFC Yum! centre, that could serve as home to both its college team and an NBA franchise.

The problem is that Louisville is only a slightly larger television market than New Orleans — Louisville is 50th and New Orleans is 53rd in the United States — so there’s scepticism about whether a team could thrive there. But Louisville is a huge basketball town and both of Kentucky’s major college teams have enormous fan bases. So though the market is only slightly larger than New Orleans, the passion might more than make up for it.

