23 People Arrested, 70 Reports Of Shots Fired In Louisville's National Championship Celebration

The late-night celebration in the streets of Louisville was relatively under control after last night’s big national championship game win over Michigan.



According to WHAS-TV reporter Joe Arnold, 23 people were arrested, there were 70 reports of shots fired, and 6 couches were burned. Police used “pepper balls” to disperse a crowd at 1:45 a.m., but other than that it was a much less violent celebration than we’ve seen in past years.

14 of the 23 arrests were for alcohol intoxication/disorderly conduct. One person tried to steal a moped, WHAS-TV reports.

The crowd from above. That smoke is the remnants of fireworks:

YouTubeWhat it looked like in the middle of the crowd:

Police guard a gas station:

The crowd mills around the gas station:

A crowd gathers at a different intersection:

Another helicopter shot:

YouTubeRiot police prepare for the crowds:

@keyetvA tree gets knocked down, luckily the worst of the damage:

Here’s raw video from the AP of the fireworks going off:

