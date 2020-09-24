At least 2 Louisville Metro police officers were shot on Wednesday night, interim police chief confirms

JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, during a protest against the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 2020.

At least two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were shot Wednesday night, interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed to reporters.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., authorities were called to downtown Louisville to respond to a shooting, Schroeder said during a news conference.

Two officers were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, he said, and are being treated at the university hospital.

Earlier Wednesday, Det. Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, and Det. Miles Cosgrove were not indicted in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and died after officers entered her home on a no-knock warrant.

Protests broke out in the city and across the country in response to the indictment in Taylor’s case calling for justice for her death.

It was not immediately made clear if the shooting was tied to the protests prompted by Wednesday’s indictment.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At least two Louisville Metro Police Department officers were shot Wednesday night, interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed to reporters.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., authorities were called to downtown Louisville to respond to a shooting, Schroeder said during a news conference.

Two officers were shot in the incident and are at the university hospital â€” one is in stable condition, another is undergoing surgery and is also stable, the police chief said. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Schroeder said a suspect is in custody.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Louisville sent a SWAT team to the scene where the officers were shot and said it will “assist in the investigation,” according to a tweet from the FBI in Louisville.

Representatives from the LMPD did not immediately return Insider’s requests for comment on the incident.

President Donald Trump tweeted in response to the news of the police officers being shot Wednesday night.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky,” the president wrote. “The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to [Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear] and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!”

Earlier Wednesday, Det. Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, and Det. Miles Cosgrove were not indicted in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and died after officers entered her home on a no-knock warrant.

A Kentucky grand jury charged Hankison with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s apartment and potentially endangering her next-door neighbours.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron claimed two of the three officers were justified in their actions on the night of Taylor’s death, saying it was an act of self-defence.

“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves,” Cameron said. “This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death.”

Protests broke out in the city and across the country in response to Cameron’s announcement. It was not immediately made clear if the shooting was tied to the protests prompted by Wednesday’s indictment in Taylor’s case.

Beshear also tweeted a video acknowledging the unrest in light of the indictment in Taylor’s case.

“I know that with the events of today, many people are feeling powerful emotions, whether that’s frustration, anger, concern, and many people have ben out in the street tonight giving voice to those emotions,” Beshear said in the video. “But sadly we have seen at least one individual turn what were non-violent ways of expressing ourselves into the shooting of at least two law enforcement officers.”

A message from Governor Beshear on events tonight in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/XK8FZSXy8D — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 24, 2020

This story is breaking. Check back for more details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.