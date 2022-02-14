A Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate was shot at in an ‘attempted assassination,’ council president says

Lights on a police car. Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

A Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate was shot at in an assassination attempt, the city’s Metro Council president said on Monday.

“Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was shot at this morning in an attempted assassination,” Louisville Metro Council President David James said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

Louisville Metro police responded to reports of a shooting at Butchertown Market — where Greenberg has a campaign office — in Kentucky’s most populous city on Monday morning, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Greenberg wrote on Twitter that his team is “all safe” and with the police.

“I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support,” he wrote.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, the Journal reported. Louisville police did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Greenberg in January unveiled a strategy to fight crime as part of his campaign, including promoting community policing, WLKY reported at the time. The primary election is scheduled for May 17.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.