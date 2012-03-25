FLORIDA CHOKES: Louisville Is Going To The Final Four After An Epic Collapse

Photo: CBS via Timothy Burke

Louisville has booked a place in the Final Four after beating Florida 72-68.The Gators dominated the game throughout, but they completely fell apart in the last eight minutes.



Here are the gory details:

Florida scored three points in the last eight minutes.

Louisville ended the game on a 18-3 run.

Florida shot 1-12 in the last eight minutes, and 1-4 on free throws.

Peyton Siva, Louisville’s best player, fouled out with four minutes left.

It was a pretty ridiculous collapse.

But kudos to Louisville, especially Russ Smith (who scored 19 points) and Rick Pitino (who had the courage to switch out of the match-up zone defence that the Cardinals had played all season after Florida lit them up in the first half).

It was ugly and poorly played, but nonetheless fun. March Madness!

