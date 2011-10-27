BIG 12: Just Kidding West Virginia, We Might Want Louisville Instead

Photo: AP Images

Yesterday the New York Times reported West Virginia would the Big East for the Big 12. But after meeting last night, the Big 12 might take Louisville instead.The NYT’s Pete Thamel reports that two people “with direct knowledge of the situation” said there is political pressure on the Big 12 to take Louisville.



There is pressure from the senator of Kentucky, Mitch McConnell for the Big 12 to take Louisville, and this has slowed the process of WVU’s entrance to the conference.

The source told the NYT, that right now it’s a 50-50 between West Virginia and Louisville.

